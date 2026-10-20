Yusuf Pathan "gifted" part of Rs 200 million property after joining NDA

Pathan challenged the notice in the Gujarat High Court, arguing that the dispute was more than a decade old and that the corporation should have issued a show-cause notice before demanding that the land be cleared.

The property has been the subject of a prolonged dispute between Pathan and the civic authorities. Although the VMC initially agreed to sell him the land in 2012, the Gujarat government rejected the request in 2014.

The former Indian cricketer has sought the residential plot in the Tandalja locality, next to his family home, since 2012. Under the latest proposal, 500 square metres would be allotted to him as a gift, while the remaining 478 square metres would be available at 55% of the rate fixed by the Vadodara Urban Development Authority’s valuation committee.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.