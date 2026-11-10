IPL expansion in talks, two likely destinations revealed

However, the BCCI will have to consider broadcasters’ appetite for more matches, player availability and the commercial viability of adding two teams. The current 2023-27 media rights cycle was secured for $6.2 billion (Dh 22.76 billion).

The proposed expansion follows a surge in franchise valuations. Royal Challengers Bengaluru were sold to a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, Bennett Coleman and Co, Blackstone and Bolt Ventures for $1.78 billion (Dh 6.53 billion). Rajasthan Royals were acquired by a consortium led by the Mittal family and Adar Poonawalla at a reported valuation of $1.65 billion (Dh 6.05 billion).

Vadodara’s emergence comes amid Gujarat’s efforts to strengthen its sporting infrastructure. The city is around 110km from Ahmedabad, home of Gujarat Titans. Ahmedabad has also been promoted as a potential host for major international sporting events as India pursues its ambition to stage the 2036 Olympic Games.

Pune has previously been home to two IPL teams. Pune Warriors India competed from 2011 to 2013 before exiting following financial disagreements with the BCCI. Rising Pune Supergiant then played in 2016 and 2017, reaching the final in its second season before losing to Mumbai Indians by one run.

According to a report by Mint, discussions are at an early stage, and the final choice of cities could change. The proposed expansion is expected to coincide with the next IPL media rights cycle, covering 2028 to 2032. Each new franchise could be valued at more than $1 billion (Dh 3.67 billion).

Dubai: The Indian Premier League could add two more franchises from the 2028 season, with Pune and Vadodara emerging as possible destinations as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) explores another expansion of the competition.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.