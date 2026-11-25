Teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes records, IPL future looks bright
Dubai: Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, predicting that his value could reach Rs 400 million.
The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter has been making headlines after producing a remarkable double century for India A against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.
Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off just 53 deliveries, turning a challenging run chase into a one-sided contest. His innings included a century off 28 balls, followed by the fastest double century in the game's history.
Speaking about the youngster's extraordinary potential on YouTube, Chopra said Sooryavanshi could command an unprecedented price if he ever enters the IPL auction or becomes part of retention discussions.
"We were talking about someone asking for Rs 40 crore. If this kid reaches the IPL auction table ever, or when there is talk of retention, he could actually be the most expensive player," Chopra said.
He pointed out that the IPL features established superstars such as Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, but believes Sooryavanshi possesses a rare ability to change the course of a match.
"Everyone else takes you towards winning a game, but he can make the match one-sided. So, he could be that Rs 40 crore guy," he added.
Chopra also praised the teenager's fearless approach, describing his extraordinary scoring spree as something resembling a video game.
He noted that scoring 200 runs in a chase was already a difficult achievement, particularly when the target was around 250. Yet Sooryavanshi managed it in just 53 deliveries.
The former India batter also recalled the expectations surrounding the youngster's performance against Pakistan, where he had struggled to make an impact, before producing a record-breaking response against the UAE.
Sooryavanshi's latest performance has further strengthened his reputation as one of India's most exciting young batting prospects.
While Chopra's Rs 400 million prediction remains a projection rather than an actual auction valuation, the teenager's extraordinary hitting has already sparked conversations about his potential future in the IPL.