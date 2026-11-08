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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds another car to his garage

15-year-old was recently spotted with his family receiving a brand-new Tata Sierra SUV

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds another car to his garage

Indian cricket’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is adding new milestones to his career, and his garage is growing along with his achievements. At just 15, the Rajasthan Royals youngster is already associated with multiple premium cars, despite being a few years away from legally driving them himself.

The latest addition to his growing collection is a brand-new Tata Sierra SUV. Sooryavanshi was recently spotted at a Tata showroom with his family as he took delivery of the vehicle, which he won for his outstanding performance in IPL 2026.

The SUV was part of his reward for winning the Super Striker of the Season award. The delivery was a special family occasion, with his parents and brother accompanying him as he received the keys to his new vehicle.

His car collection

The Tata Sierra isn’t the first car associated with the young cricketer. His growing garage already includes some notable names from the automobile industry.

Sooryavanshi previously received a Tata Curvv EV after winning the Super Striker of the Season award in IPL 2025. The electric SUV was a reward for his impressive debut season, during which he made headlines with his aggressive batting. Reports have also stated that he intended to gift the vehicle to his mother, making the reward even more special for his family.

Another premium vehicle associated with the youngster is a Mercedes-Benz, reportedly gifted to him by Rajasthan Royals’ former owner Ranjit Barthakur in 2025. The gift came following his sensational performances in the IPL, including his record-breaking century against Gujarat Titans. While reports have linked the vehicle to the Mercedes-Benz GLE range, its exact model has not been consistently confirmed.

Related Topics:
cricketVaibhav SuryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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