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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's driving license plan resurfaces after receiving Tata Seirra

IPL Super Striker Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins Tata Sierra but can't drive it yet

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
via Instagram

Dubai: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a new car in his collection, but the teenage cricket sensation will have to wait before getting behind its wheel.

The Rajasthan Royals batter received a Tata Sierra after being named the Super Striker of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. It is the second consecutive year he has won the award, having also claimed the honour in 2025.

The gift has brought back a light-hearted exchange from a video shared on Rajasthan Royals’ YouTube channel a few months ago. Asked about driving, Sooryavanshi was seen operating a remote-controlled toy car on the cricket pitch.

The interviewer then asked how he planned to drive his new Tata Sierra. The youngster had a straightforward answer: “I will keep it for three years, I will get the licence and then I will drive it.” He also added that until he gets to drive the new car legally, his father will be the man behind the wheel.

Sooryavanshi, who is still below the legal driving age of 18, will have to wait before he can take the full-sized vehicle out on the road. His comment has since attracted attention again following the presentation of the car.

The gift comes as the 15-year-old takes on another responsibility in domestic cricket. Sooryavanshi has been named captain of Bihar for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, marking a significant step in his development.

After making headlines with his performances in the IPL, the left-hander will now look to carry that form into the domestic T20 competition, while his new car remains parked until he can obtain his driving licence.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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