Every IPL team will regret missing out on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Goenka

15-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2026 season finishing as the IPL’s leading run-scorer
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka has admitted that missing out on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is one of his biggest regrets, while reflecting on the franchise’s disappointing 2026 IPL campaign.
Speaking to host Shubhankar Mishra, Goenka discussed LSG’s struggles during the season and also opened up about the teenage sensation’s remarkable rise.
Sooryavanshi’s emergence came at a time when LSG were struggling for consistency with the bat. The Bihar-born left-hander could potentially have provided the spark their batting unit lacked, and Goenka believes every IPL franchise will eventually regret not signing him.
Interestingly, LSG were unaware of Sooryavanshi during the 2025 IPL auction. Only two teams, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, eventually made successful bids for the youngster, with Rajasthan securing his services.
“Every team owner will regret missing out on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Now, RR have a new owner (Laxmi Mittal), and he won’t release Sooryavanshi at any cost,” Goenka said.
“Vaibhav has supreme confidence. He has the talent and shots, but the supreme confidence without being overconfident is what makes Vaibhav different from others.”
Goenka also reflected on LSG’s struggles across the 2025 and 2026 seasons, pointing to shortcomings in both departments.
“Some of the best teams on paper don’t win because they don’t click. Meanwhile, average teams on paper win because they click. In 2025, our bowlers did not do well, and the batters were disappointing in IPL 2026,” he said.
Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, enjoyed a sensational 2026 season. He finished as the IPL’s leading run-scorer, amassing 776 runs in 16 innings at an average of 48.50 and a staggering strike rate of 237.50.
The 15-year-old smashed five half-centuries and a century, with a highest score of 103, while hitting 72 sixes during the campaign.