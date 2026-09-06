Royal Challengers Bengaluru name won’t change, Birla confirms

RCB are among the most popular teams in the competition
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have entered a new era following their change in ownership, but one thing that will remain untouched is the franchise’s identity.
RCB became the first team in 2026 to hold the title across both the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) competitions. With new owners now at the helm, there had been growing speculation among fans about whether the franchise could undergo a major rebranding.
Retain name
However, those concerns have now been put to rest. RCB will retain its existing name, with the chairman Aryaman Birla confirming that there are no plans to change the identity of one of the most recognisable franchises in Indian cricket.
“Royal Challengers Bengaluru – the name will not change. It’s a huge brand & we love the name,” Birla told RevSportz.
The statement is likely to come as a major relief to RCB supporters, who have built a strong association with the franchise over the past 19 IPL seasons.
RCB were among the most popular teams in the competition even before they ended their long wait for an IPL title. After an 18-year drought, the Bengaluru-based franchise finally lifted its maiden IPL trophy in 2025 before successfully defending the title in 2026.
Their back-to-back triumphs also saw RCB join an elite group of franchises. They became only the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win consecutive IPL titles.
The ownership change was completed after a consortium comprising the Aditya Birla Group, Times Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone acquired the franchise from United Spirits in a deal reportedly worth around $1.78 billion.
RCB had previously changed their name from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru following the official change in the city’s name. The decision by the new owners to retain the current name ensures that the franchise’s established identity and legacy remain intact.