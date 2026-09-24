Kohli's RCB becomes first IPL team to debut at Milan Fashion Week

RCB’s six-year PUMA partnership evolves from match jerseys to fashion statement
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken their success from the cricket field to the fashion world.
The reigning IPL champions have become the first IPL franchise to feature at Milan Fashion Week through a collaboration with long time kit partner PUMA and Indian fashion designer Dhruv Kapoor.
RCB arrive on the Milan runway at arguably the strongest point in their history. After waiting 18 years for their first IPL title in 2025, they successfully defended the trophy in 2026 to become back to back champions.
Now their colours have reached one of the biggest stages in world fashion.
RCB, PUMA and Kapoor unveiled a limited edition collection as part of the designer's Spring/Summer 2027 show, Presence, at Milan Fashion Week.
Kapoor is a Delhi based Indian fashion designer who studied in Milan and previously worked with Italian fashion house Etro before launching his own label.
For the RCB collaboration, familiar PUMA products were reworked with elements inspired by cricket, RCB's identity and Kapoor's contemporary fashion style.
The partnership between RCB and PUMA has now entered its sixth year and has increasingly expanded beyond traditional cricket merchandise into lifestyle and athleisure.
According to PUMA, athleisure now accounts for nearly 40 per cent of its overall RCB merchandise, showing how the franchise's identity has moved beyond just match jerseys.
And Milan is only the beginning.
A wider PUMA, RCB and Dhruv Kapoor collection is expected to be released ahead of the 2027 IPL season.
RCB have already conquered the IPL two years in a row.
Now their colours have made it to the Milan runway.