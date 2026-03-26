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Good news for RCB fans: Franchise name to stay unchanged

A consortium led by Aditya Birla Group acquired a 100% equity stake in the IPL franchise

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Good news for RCB fans: Franchise name to stay unchanged

Dubai: Fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) can breathe easy — the franchise’s name is here to stay. Speculation about a possible rebrand had been circulating after the Bengaluru-based IPL team recently underwent a record-breaking sale.

However, a recent post by a prominent figure, Ananya Birla of the Aditya Birla Group, appears to have put those rumours to rest.

RCB’s name will not be changed. Ananya reshared an Instagram post on her story indicating that the franchise will retain its identity — signalling continuity in branding despite the ownership change.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “RCB is sold for 16705 crores..! A consortium of Aditya Birla Group, David Blitzer, Blackstone has acquired RCB. Good news is as per reports Aditya Birla group have confirmed that the name “Royal Challengers Bengaluru” will remain same.”

Earlier this week, a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group acquired a 100 per cent equity stake in the IPL franchise for a staggering $1.78 billion (approximately Rs165 billion) from its previous owner, United Spirits Limited. Other members of the consortium include Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (led by CEO Viral Patel), Bolt Ventures owned by American investor David Blitzer, and media conglomerate Times of India.

RCB, who lifted their maiden IPL trophy last season, attracted strong interest from global investors eager to capitalise on the league’s rising commercial appeal. The franchise also enjoyed success in the Women’s Premier League, winning their second title this year.

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Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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