Eleven Bangladesh players enter the IPL auction as tensions with India continue to rise
Dubai: Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al-Hasan and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman are among the biggest names missing from the 11 players from Bangladesh who have entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, as political tensions between India and Bangladesh remain high.
Top-order batter Towhid Hridoy is the leading name among the Bangladeshi players included on a list published on Wednesday. Their registrations come a year after Mustafizur was controversially removed from the IPL.
The 11 players feature on an initial list of 1,220 cricketers hoping to secure a place at the mini auction, which is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. The list will be reduced before the franchises make their final selections, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
“With 184 players already retained or picked by the franchises ahead of the auction, a maximum of 66 slots, including 25 overseas slots, are available to be filled,” the BCCI said in a statement.
Alongside Hridoy, who has been in impressive form with the bat, the other Bangladesh players registered are Hasan Mahmud, Parvez Hossain Emon, Ripon Mondol, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed, according to cricket news outlet Cricinfo.
Bangladesh's representation in the auction is notable given the events of recent months, which saw the country removed from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is being co-hosted by India.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had refused to travel to India, citing security concerns. The decision followed a dispute surrounding the removal of Mustafizur from Kolkata Knight Riders' squad on the BCCI's instructions.
The BCCI did not provide a specific explanation for the decision, instead pointing to “developments all around” – widely seen as a reference to worsening relations between the neighbouring countries following the removal of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024. Hasina subsequently went into exile in New Delhi.
Diplomatic tensions have continued, with Bangladesh requesting Hasina's extradition, an appeal that India has yet to act upon.
Elsewhere on the auction list, England all-rounder Ben Stokes is among the most prominent players available, with a base price of $216,900.
Indian cricketers make up the majority of the initial registrations, with 939 players included. Australia has the largest overseas representation, with 53 players, followed by South Africa with 40, the West Indies with 36, New Zealand with 25 and Afghanistan with 23.
The auction pool also features representatives from emerging cricket nations. The United States has 13 players registered, while the UAE and Nepal have 10 each.
The franchises will complete their squads following the December 16 auction, with the selections shaping the line-ups for the next IPL season.