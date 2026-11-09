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'Bollywood adjusted to IPL': Lalit Modi pushes for January start, urges BCCI to rethink schedule

Modi compares IPL's rise to Bollywood's adaptation, pushes for calendar change

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with the trophy after beating Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2026 final in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, June 1, 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with the trophy after beating Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2026 final in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, June 1, 2026
AP

Dubai: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has called for a major overhaul of the tournament's schedule, suggesting that the competition move away from its traditional March-May window and consider a January start.

Modi, who was instrumental in launching the IPL in 2008, believes the tournament has grown into such a powerful sporting and commercial brand that it no longer needs to seek a dedicated window in the international cricket calendar.

In a strongly worded social media post on November 9, the 62-year-old proposed two alternatives: starting the competition in January or adopting a carefully structured October-April calendar.

He said the objective should be to ensure sustainable commercial growth, improve playing conditions and create greater value for broadcasters and Indian cricket.

"The IPL does not need the ICC to give it a window," Modi wrote.

"The IPL is a domestic tournament owned and operated by the BCCI. The BCCI can decide when to stage it."

He acknowledged that international cricket commitments and the availability of overseas players would have to be considered. Still, he argued that these were scheduling issues rather than reasons for the IPL to seek permission to operate during a particular period.

'Bollywood adjusted to the IPL'

Comparing it to the entertainment industry, Modi recalled how the IPL disrupted India's television and film release schedules when it launched in 2008.

He said the film and television industries initially believed they could compete with the new cricket tournament. However, the IPL quickly captured audiences across the country, forcing entertainment companies to reconsider their schedules.

"Film releases were postponed, prime-time television was disrupted, and entertainment schedules were rewritten. The IPL didn't ask Bollywood for a window. Bollywood adjusted to the IPL," he said.

Modi argued that the tournament had since become a global sporting and commercial powerhouse, comparable to the English Premier League (EPL) in football.

He said leading international cricketers recognised the financial opportunities offered by IPL contracts, adding that the league's commercial influence was unlikely to diminish.

According to Modi, the IPL's strength comes from its franchises, players, supporters, broadcasters and commercial model, rather than relying on other cricket competitions to accommodate its schedule.

Why Lalit Modi wants an IPL schedule change

Modi also raised concerns about the playing conditions during the traditional April-May period, particularly the increasingly difficult summer heat.

He believes moving the tournament to an earlier period or adopting a different calendar could improve conditions for players and spectators while creating more valuable broadcasting opportunities.

"I propose to seriously examine moving the IPL from the increasingly punishing April-May heat, with two alternatives: a January start or a carefully structured October-April competition calendar," he wrote.

He called on the BCCI, ICC and other cricket boards to recognise the IPL's economic importance and work towards a schedule that supports its continued expansion.

Why Modi opposes Champions League T20 revival

Modi also dismissed suggestions that the discontinued Champions League T20 should be revived.

The tournament brought together leading franchise teams from different domestic T20 competitions and was staged between 2009 and 2014.

He said the cricket landscape had changed since its launch, with IPL franchise owners expanding their interests into several international T20 leagues.

This, he argued, could create governance and conflict-of-interest issues if teams belonging to the same ownership groups competed against one another.

He also questioned the need for another competition that would compete for the same players, broadcasters and sponsors.

"We don't need another competition. We need to strengthen the competition that already works," he said.

What does this mean for IPL 2027?

Modi's proposal comes amid discussions about adjusting the IPL calendar to address concerns over extreme summer temperatures.

The BCCI has indicated that it wants to bring the 2027 tournament forward, with a proposed March 10 to May 15 window.

The 2027 edition will also mark the IPL's 20th season. However, a January start could prove difficult because of India's international commitments. The team is scheduled to face Zimbabwe in early January, followed by a five-Test series against Australia from January 21 to March 3, 2027.

Any major change would therefore require coordination between the BCCI, international cricket boards, franchises and players.

Modi, however, believes the IPL should be confident about its position in world cricket rather than continue following what he considers an outdated international calendar.

"The IPL was never built to follow the market. It was built to change the market," he said

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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