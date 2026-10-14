IPL stakeholders' meeting postponed due to PM Modi's ceremony with Team India

The gathering was expected to bring together key IPL stakeholders to discuss matters related to the league before the upcoming season. However, the BCCI has yet to announce a new date or venue.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India is scheduled to felicitate the Indian men’s and women’s teams for their outstanding performances at the recently concluded 20th Asian Games on October 15, 2026, in New Delhi. Accordingly, BCCI officials will be required to attend the felicitation ceremony,” the statement added.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the decision, with the meeting postponed indefinitely. The board had called franchise owners, chief executives, IPL host state associations and broadcasters to discuss issues concerning the tournament and the way forward ahead of the next season.

Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed its meeting with Indian Premier League (IPL) stakeholders, which was scheduled for Thursday, October 15, as officials are required to attend a felicitation ceremony hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

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