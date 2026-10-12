Led by Iyer, India retained their Asian Games cricket medal after beating Pakistan by 19 runs in the final on October 3. India had advanced to the semifinals after their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.

According to a report by Indian Express journalist Devendra Pandey, Modi will meet the Asian Games medallists at his residence. The meeting is scheduled to recognise the achievements of Indian athletes, with the men’s cricket team among those who won gold at the Games.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.