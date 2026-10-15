Vaibhav Sooryavanshi issues concerning warning to paparazzo

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's witty remark highlights paparazzo's risky filming
Dubai: India’s teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a message for a paparazzo filming him in rainy conditions after arriving in Delhi for a felicitation ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 15-year-old was walking along a rain-soaked road outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport when he noticed a cameraman recording him. The left-handed batsman is known for his witty humour, and he once again showed it off with a sweet yet concerning message to the cameraman in a video posted by Cricket Bug.
Looking towards the paparazzo, Sooryavanshi said: “Reels ke chakkar mein thok jaaoge aap!” (You’ll get run over in pursuit of making reels!)
Sooryavanshi is in the capital for a ceremony honouring India’s Asian Games medal winners. The Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams, along with other medal-winning athletes, are expected to meet Modi as part of the celebrations following India’s campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.
The young batter made history at the Games, becoming the youngest Indian to win an Asian Games gold medal. He scored 53 runs across two innings, including 38 off 21 balls against Sri Lanka in the semifinal and 15 off nine deliveries in the final against Pakistan.
Now, the interaction comes as Sooryavanshi waits for his opportunity in India’s ongoing five-match T20I series against the West Indies. The visitors levelled the contest 2-2 with a 24-run victory in the fourth match in Hyderabad on Wednesday, setting up a series decider in Bengaluru on October 17.
Sooryavanshi has yet to feature in the series despite being included in the squad. With India and the West Indies now fighting for the series, the teenager will be hoping to get a chance in the final and make an impact if selected.