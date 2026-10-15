Sooryavanshi was not the only teenager to shine at the Games. Seventeen-year-old archer Kumkum Mohod won two gold medals and a silver, becoming the first Indian woman to claim individual recurve gold at the Asian Games.

The Bihar-born batter became India’s youngest-ever Asian Games gold medallist at 15 years, six months and six days after being part of the men’s cricket team that defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the final. Sooryavanshi opened the innings in the title clash, scoring 15 off nine balls.

“At such a young age, these athletes have brought glory to the country through their outstanding performances and won the hearts of the people. This shows that age is no barrier to success,” Modi said as the camera panned to a smiling Sooryavanshi.

During an interaction with India’s Asian Games contingent in New Delhi on Thursday, Modi pointed to the achievements of athletes aged between 15 and 17, saying their performances had brought glory to the country and won the hearts of fans.

Dubai: Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could not hide his smile as Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India’s young athletes for their performances at the 2026 Asian Games, highlighting how age has not stopped the country’s next generation from delivering on the biggest stage.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.