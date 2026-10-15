Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi beams as PM Modi lauds young Asian Games stars
Dubai: Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could not hide his smile as Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India’s young athletes for their performances at the 2026 Asian Games, highlighting how age has not stopped the country’s next generation from delivering on the biggest stage.
During an interaction with India’s Asian Games contingent in New Delhi on Thursday, Modi pointed to the achievements of athletes aged between 15 and 17, saying their performances had brought glory to the country and won the hearts of fans.
“At such a young age, these athletes have brought glory to the country through their outstanding performances and won the hearts of the people. This shows that age is no barrier to success,” Modi said as the camera panned to a smiling Sooryavanshi.
The teenage cricketer was among the youngsters who made history in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where India finished fourth in the medal standings with 85 medals, including 21 golds.
The Bihar-born batter became India’s youngest-ever Asian Games gold medallist at 15 years, six months and six days after being part of the men’s cricket team that defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the final. Sooryavanshi opened the innings in the title clash, scoring 15 off nine balls.
Modi said the government was working to identify sporting talent earlier, with a particular focus on children aged between five and 15.
“We are placing special emphasis on identifying and training talented children between the ages of 5 and 15,” he said, adding that Khelo India and Emerging Khelo India would provide more opportunities for aspiring athletes.
Sooryavanshi was not the only teenager to shine at the Games. Seventeen-year-old archer Kumkum Mohod won two gold medals and a silver, becoming the first Indian woman to claim individual recurve gold at the Asian Games.
Young Indian athletes also made their mark in squash and shooting, with Anahat Singh winning a silver medal in women’s singles and Parth Mane helping India secure silver in the men’s 10m air rifle team event.
Looking ahead, Modi urged athletes and officials to strengthen preparations for upcoming international competitions, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which India is set to host.
He also reiterated India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympics, saying a talent-hunt campaign announced from the Red Fort would help identify promising athletes across the country.