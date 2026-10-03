After winning the toss, India opted to bat first and posted 211/6 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma provided India with a flying start, smashing 61 from just 28 balls. His seven sixes put him joint-top for the most sixes by an Indian batter in an India-Pakistan T20I innings alongside Yuvraj Singh.

India, who won gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, entered the final as defending champions, while Pakistan were playing their first-ever men’s cricket gold-medal match at the Asian Games and were targeting their maiden gold. The final was also the first meeting between the two teams in the Asian Games.

The victory gives India their 81st medal and 19th gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games. It is also their second cricket gold of the Games after the women’s team successfully defended its title earlier in the tournament. Meanwhile Pakistan gets its second silver medal at the ongoing Games, which takes its total tally to 8 medals.

An interesting feature of the final was the composition of both bowling attacks. India fielded only one specialist fast bowler in Jasprit Bumrah along with seamer Dube, while Patel, Sundar and Bishnoi provided spin options. Pakistan also had Ahmed Daniyal as their only specialist pace option, while Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed led their spin attack.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.