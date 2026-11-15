Former IPL chief embraces British citizenship as a new chapter
Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has announced that he became a British citizen on September 15, 2026, describing the development as a proud personal milestone and the beginning of a new chapter in his life.
Modi shared the news on social media after announcing it during an address at the Oxford Union, where he spoke about his long-standing ties with the UK and his decision to make it his home.
In a post on X, Modi said he marked the occasion with family and friends at a special citizenship ceremony. He said he had developed a deep appreciation for Britain's people, institutions, traditions and values over the years.
Describing citizenship as both a privilege and a responsibility, Modi said he embraced his new status with pride, gratitude and a sense of belonging.
“Becoming British is a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging,” he wrote.
He added that his life had been shaped by experiences across different cultures and said he hoped to continue making a positive contribution to the country he now calls home.
Modi also thanked his family, friends and the Oxford Union for giving him the opportunity to share the news during what he described as a memorable occasion.
The former cricket administrator announced his citizenship during an address at the Oxford Union, the University of Oxford's renowned debating society, on November 14.
He said the timing made the occasion particularly special as it coincided with the birthday of King Charles III. Modi concluded his post with the words, “God Save the King!”
He described the citizenship announcement as a new chapter in his life, adding that he had much to look forward to.
Modi moved to the United Kingdom in 2010, amid investigations into alleged financial irregularities linked to the IPL. His departure came after he was removed as the league's chairman, and he has remained based in Britain since then.
The investigations and legal proceedings linked to his time at the helm of the IPL have continued to draw attention over the years.
Modi is credited with founding the Indian Premier League in 2008 and shaping its franchise-based T20 format, which transformed cricket's commercial landscape.
The tournament brought together international players, franchise owners, broadcasters and major sponsors, growing into one of the world's most commercially valuable cricket competitions.
The Oxford Union described the IPL as a league now valued at more than $20 billion.
His announcement of British citizenship has renewed interest in his long-standing ties with the UK, where he has lived since leaving India more than 16 years ago.