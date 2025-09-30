In a podcast appearance last month with former Australian captain Michael Clarke, Modi suggested that any sale of the franchise should not go for less than $2 billion, hinting that the value could climb to $2.5 billion if the transaction takes place in 2026.

“There can be no better investment opportunity than this. Good luck to whoever secures it. It will definitely set a new record valuation and reinforce that the IPL is not only the fastest-growing global sporting league, but also the most valuable. The new price set by #RCB will become the floor price for all teams.”

“Having won the IPL last season, with a strong fan base, an excellent team and a great management structure, it could be the only franchise available as a whole. I’m sure one of the big global funds or a sovereign fund would be eager to include them in their investment strategy,” he added.

