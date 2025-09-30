GOLD/FOREX
Is IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru on sale?

Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi’s post fuels speculation

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Royal Challengers Bangalore team.
Dubai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), fresh off their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year, are now making headlines once again — this time off the field. Long regarded as one of the league’s most high-profile franchises, RCB is now reportedly at the centre of serious ownership change discussions.

Fuelling the speculation, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi recently took to social media to suggest that the franchise could be up for sale.

“There have been a lot of rumours about the sale of an @iplt20 franchise, specifically @royalchallengers.bengaluru,” Modi wrote. “In the past, offers were denied, but it seems the owners have finally decided to take it off their balance sheet and sell it.”

Modi went on to highlight the team’s current appeal, emphasising their title-winning momentum, strong fan base, and professional management as key assets.

“Having won the IPL last season, with a strong fan base, an excellent team and a great management structure, it could be the only franchise available as a whole. I’m sure one of the big global funds or a sovereign fund would be eager to include them in their investment strategy,” he added.

“There can be no better investment opportunity than this. Good luck to whoever secures it. It will definitely set a new record valuation and reinforce that the IPL is not only the fastest-growing global sporting league, but also the most valuable. The new price set by #RCB will become the floor price for all teams.”

According to a Bloomberg report from June, Diageo Plc — the global beverage giant that owns RCB through United Spirits Ltd. — has been exploring exit strategies. These include potential full ownership divestment, with early-stage discussions already initiated with financial advisers.

In a podcast appearance last month with former Australian captain Michael Clarke, Modi suggested that any sale of the franchise should not go for less than $2 billion, hinting that the value could climb to $2.5 billion if the transaction takes place in 2026.

RCB’s marketability is significantly bolstered by the presence of cricket icon Virat Kohli, who remains the face of the franchise. The team boasts a massive social media following and has historically attracted big-ticket sponsors and star players.

