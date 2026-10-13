“It was immensely satisfying to score those runs and even more special to be part of successful run chases in front of our home fans, whose support always gives us an extra boost,” he added.

Gill previously won the award in January and September 2023, February 2025 and July 2025. His fifth success further extends his lead in the men’s category. Sanju Samson was the last Indian to win the award back in March.

“The pace of ODI cricket has gone up significantly, and you must think on your feet, assess the conditions quickly and adapt to the demands of the pitch,” he said.

He reached his century in 62 balls, the fastest by an Indian captain in ODIs, before completing his double century in 117 deliveries, the fastest in the format’s history. His effort also remains the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.