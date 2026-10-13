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Shubman Gill speaks out after record fifth ICC player of the month award

Shubman Gill sets record with fifth ICC Player of the Month award win

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill
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Dubai: India captain Shubman Gill has set another milestone after winning the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for September 2026, extending his record as the most decorated male player in the award’s history.

Gill beat fellow Indian Abhishek Sharma and Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza to claim the honour after a remarkable run against West Indies, scoring 333 runs across the first two ODIs of the series.

“It feels fantastic to win my fifth ICC Player of the Month award, and I am grateful to the panel for this honour,” Gill said to ICC.

“It was immensely satisfying to score those runs and even more special to be part of successful run chases in front of our home fans, whose support always gives us an extra boost,” he added.

The 27-year-old began with 110 off 108 balls in the opening ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, helping India chase down West Indies’ 295 for seven with eight wickets in hand.

Gill produced an even more extraordinary performance in Guwahati three days later, smashing an unbeaten 223 off 133 deliveries as India chased a record 406-run target. His innings included 26 fours and eight sixes.

He reached his century in 62 balls, the fastest by an Indian captain in ODIs, before completing his double century in 117 deliveries, the fastest in the format’s history. His effort also remains the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase.

Although West Indies won the third ODI on October 3, India secured the series 2-1.

Gill said the changing demands of one-day cricket require players to adapt quickly.

“The pace of ODI cricket has gone up significantly, and you must think on your feet, assess the conditions quickly and adapt to the demands of the pitch,” he said.

With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa next year, Gill said India were determined to keep improving.

“We are determined to keep raising our standards and build a strong, well-rounded team capable of rising to the challenges ahead,” he added.

Gill previously won the award in January and September 2023, February 2025 and July 2025. His fifth success further extends his lead in the men’s category. Sanju Samson was the last Indian to win the award back in March.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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