Abhishek Sharma replaces Ishan Kishan as ICC's No. 1 T20I batter

He struck nine fours and 11 sixes at a staggering strike rate of nearly 298 as India chased New Zealand’s 199-run target in just 13.2 overs, winning by six wickets. The victory gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Nevertheless, India will next face New Zealand in the fourth T20I in Auckland on Friday after winning the series. Abhishek can further extend his lead at the top as Kishan continues to recover.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Marco Jansen reached the top of the ICC Test bowling and all-rounder rankings for the first time. The left-arm pacer starred in the Proteas’ victory over Australia in Gqeberha, scoring 85 runs and taking five wickets in the first innings to help South Africa strengthen their position in the World Test Championship.

Kishan, who sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the series opener, missed the second and third T20Is. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed he was recovering but had yet to regain match fitness.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.