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Abhishek Sharma replaces Ishan Kishan as ICC's No. 1 T20I batter

Abhishek Sharma reclaims ICC T20I top spot with record-breaking century

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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India's Ishan Kishan (R) and teammate Abhishek Sharma (L) run between the wickets during the third T20 international cricket match between India and West Indies at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 11, 2026.
India's Ishan Kishan (R) and teammate Abhishek Sharma (L) run between the wickets during the third T20 international cricket match between India and West Indies at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 11, 2026.
AFP-SHAMMI MEHRA

Dubai: Abhishek Sharma has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC men’s T20I batting rankings, replacing India teammate Ishan Kishan after a blistering century against New Zealand in Wellington.

The left-handed opener smashed 113 off just 38 balls in the third T20I on Tuesday, reaching his hundred in 35 deliveries.

He struck nine fours and 11 sixes at a staggering strike rate of nearly 298 as India chased New Zealand’s 199-run target in just 13.2 overs, winning by six wickets. The victory gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

He also shared a blistering opening stand with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, with the pair putting on 118 runs in the powerplay, a record in men’s T20 internationals.

The performance helped Abhishek return to the top of the rankings after Kishan took over the No. 1 position in July following his impressive run of form.

Kishan, who sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the series opener, missed the second and third T20Is. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed he was recovering but had yet to regain match fitness.

Abhishek had first reached the top of the T20I batting rankings in July 2025, overtaking Australia’s Travis Head. His latest innings strengthens his case as one of the format’s most explosive batters.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Marco Jansen reached the top of the ICC Test bowling and all-rounder rankings for the first time. The left-arm pacer starred in the Proteas’ victory over Australia in Gqeberha, scoring 85 runs and taking five wickets in the first innings to help South Africa strengthen their position in the World Test Championship.

Nevertheless, India will next face New Zealand in the fourth T20I in Auckland on Friday after winning the series. Abhishek can further extend his lead at the top as Kishan continues to recover.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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