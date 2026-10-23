India's young star Sooryavanshi may get a chance in Christchurch T20I
Dubai: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could get another opportunity to represent India in the second T20I against New Zealand after Ishan Kishan suffered a groin niggle, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed.
Kishan is unlikely to play in Saturday’s match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, opening the door for the 15-year-old to feature in the playing XI.
“Ishan Kishan has a groin niggle, that’s why Tilak Varma was promoted. Ishan is also unlikely to play in the second T20I. If Ishan doesn’t play, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a strong chance to play,” Kotak told reporters.
Kishan had been in impressive form before the series, making a strong comeback to India’s T20I side. However, he managed just one run off three balls in the opening match against New Zealand.
India won the first T20I by four wickets after chasing down a target of 226, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Sooryavanshi’s potential inclusion will be closely watched by fans eager to see the young opener in action. He last represented India at the Asian Games, where he featured in the semi-final against Sri Lanka and the final against Pakistan.
The teenager has already made an impression in international cricket, including becoming the youngest player to score a men’s T20I half-century. He also impressed in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals, establishing himself as one of India’s most exciting young batting prospects.
With Kishan’s availability in doubt, Sooryavanshi could finally get his chance to make an impact against New Zealand.