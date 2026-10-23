The teenager has already made an impression in international cricket, including becoming the youngest player to score a men’s T20I half-century. He also impressed in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals, establishing himself as one of India’s most exciting young batting prospects.

Sooryavanshi’s potential inclusion will be closely watched by fans eager to see the young opener in action. He last represented India at the Asian Games, where he featured in the semi-final against Sri Lanka and the final against Pakistan.

Kishan had been in impressive form before the series, making a strong comeback to India’s T20I side. However, he managed just one run off three balls in the opening match against New Zealand.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.