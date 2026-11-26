Donald and Salt's partnership powers England to emphatic win over Australia
Dubai: England opener Aneurin Donald has moved ahead of Indian teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in a remarkable T20 batting statistic after producing a stunning 85 against Australia in the second match of their five-game series.
The 29-year-old smashed nine sixes and four boundaries in just 32 deliveries at Carrara Oval on Tuesday, helping England secure an emphatic eight-wicket victory and level the series at 1-1.
Donald combined with fellow Welshman Phil Salt in a devastating opening partnership worth 151 runs from just 61 balls. Salt contributed 58 off 30 deliveries as England chased Australia's target of 185, reaching 188-2 in only 13.1 overs with 41 balls to spare.
Donald reached his maiden T20 international half-century in just 18 deliveries, recording the joint third-fastest fifty by an England batter in the format.
The innings also lifted his overall T20 strike rate since the beginning of 2024 to 216.37, according to Cricket Australia statistics. That puts him ahead of Sooryavanshi, whose corresponding strike rate stands at 212.84, making Donald the fastest scorer in world cricket across that period based on the figures.
Reflecting on his aggressive approach, Donald joked about his batting style.
"I've realised I'm not great at batting, but quite good at slogging," he said.
He credited a change in mindset and learning to trust his natural bat swing for his improvement. He also praised England coach Brendon McCullum for encouraging him to play freely.
Donald had endured a difficult start to his international career, scoring 12, 21, 13 and 10 in his first four T20 internationals before his breakthrough performance against Australia.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan told the BBC that the innings could attract attention from Indian Premier League franchises.
Donald will remain in Australia after the series to join Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, where he is set to open alongside Australian white-ball captain Mitchell Marsh.
"It's been a mad few months and hopefully I can keep riding the wave," Donald said.