He made his Test debut against South Africa in Abu Dhabi in November 2010 and recorded his best Test figures of 6-120 during the first innings of that match. Ahmed also featured in Pakistan’s Test series against South Africa and played limited-overs cricket against West Indies, Ireland and New Zealand.

The youngster reached his half-century in just 16 balls before completing his century in 28 deliveries. He then raced to 150 in 40 balls and became the fastest batter to score a double century in List A cricket.

The comments came after Sooryavanshi’s remarkable innings, which saw him break several records in List A cricket. His 28 sixes were the most hit by a batter in a single innings in the format, surpassing the previous record of 23.

“He cannot hit sixes like that. A 15-year-old boy’s base cannot be that strong. His shoulders cannot have that much strength. I don’t believe that he is 15-year-old.”

“He is not 15-year-old. He is at least 20-21 years old. No matter how talented he is, there’s no way a 15-year-old can hit 28 sixes,” Ahmed said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.