Age controversy erupts as Tanveer Ahmed questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record feat
Dubai: Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanveer Ahmed has questioned Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s age after the Indian teenager produced a record-breaking double century against the UAE in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha.
Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off just 53 balls on Tuesday, including 28 sixes and seven fours, as India A chased down the UAE’s target of 250 in just 14.2 overs to win by seven wickets.
The 15-year-old became the fastest player to score a List A century and double century, reaching the 100-run mark in 28 balls and completing his double century in 52 deliveries.
However, his extraordinary power-hitting prompted Ahmed to question whether Sooryavanshi was actually 15 years old.
“He is not 15-year-old. He is at least 20-21 years old. No matter how talented he is, there’s no way a 15-year-old can hit 28 sixes,” Ahmed said.
“He cannot hit sixes like that. A 15-year-old boy’s base cannot be that strong. His shoulders cannot have that much strength. I don’t believe that he is 15-year-old.”
When another host suggested that Sooryavanshi’s age should be tested, Ahmed responded: “Yes, do the test.”
The comments came after Sooryavanshi’s remarkable innings, which saw him break several records in List A cricket. His 28 sixes were the most hit by a batter in a single innings in the format, surpassing the previous record of 23.
The youngster reached his half-century in just 16 balls before completing his century in 28 deliveries. He then raced to 150 in 40 balls and became the fastest batter to score a double century in List A cricket.
Sooryavanshi eventually fell for 204 after mistiming a shot and being caught in the deep, but India A were just five runs away from victory at that stage.
Ahmed represented Pakistan between 2010 and 2013. The right-arm fast-medium bowler played five Tests, two ODIs and one T20 international, taking 17 wickets in Tests, two in ODIs and one in T20Is.
He made his Test debut against South Africa in Abu Dhabi in November 2010 and recorded his best Test figures of 6-120 during the first innings of that match. Ahmed also featured in Pakistan’s Test series against South Africa and played limited-overs cricket against West Indies, Ireland and New Zealand.