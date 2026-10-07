Shubman Gill solidifies top spot as Virat Kohli slips to third in ODI rankings
Dubai: Shubman Gill has strengthened his position at the top of the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings, while Virat Kohli has slipped to third after being overtaken by New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell.
Gill has increased his rating from 816 to 841 points in the latest update, extending his advantage at the top. Mitchell, meanwhile, remains on 794 points, the same rating he had last week, but has moved into second place because of Kohli’s drop.
Kohli has fallen from 796 to 781 points after a disappointing end to India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies.
Following his century in the opening match, the former India captain scored 29 off 19 balls in the second ODI before his difficult finish to the series. Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in the third ODI after being bowled by West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales.
Gill, on the other hand, produced one of the standout innings of the week. He smashed an unbeaten 223 in the second ODI, recording his second career double century. The India captain then scored just one run in the third match, but his double hundred was enough to give him a significant boost in the rankings.
There was further movement in the top 10, with West Indies batter Shai Hope climbing two places. His rise saw Pakistan star Babar Azam drop one position.
India also have another batter inside the top 10, with KL Rahul joining Gill, Kohli and Rohit Sharma among the leading ODI batters in the latest rankings.
Gill now holds a 47-point advantage over Mitchell, while Kohli will look to regain ground when India return to ODI action.
The battle for the No.1 ranking will only heat up when India takes on New Zealand in a five match ODI series starting from November 4.