Gill, on the other hand, produced one of the standout innings of the week. He smashed an unbeaten 223 in the second ODI, recording his second career double century . The India captain then scored just one run in the third match, but his double hundred was enough to give him a significant boost in the rankings.

Following his century in the opening match, the former India captain scored 29 off 19 balls in the second ODI before his difficult finish to the series. Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in the third ODI after being bowled by West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales.

Gill has increased his rating from 816 to 841 points in the latest update, extending his advantage at the top. Mitchell, meanwhile, remains on 794 points, the same rating he had last week, but has moved into second place because of Kohli’s drop.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.