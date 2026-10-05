ICC fines Shubman Gill and India after West Indies ODI series

Gill was nevertheless named Player of the Series after scoring 334 runs throughout the three matches. He made 110 in the first ODI, smashed an unbeaten 223 in the second and scored just one in the final match.

The penalties came despite India winning the three-match ODI series 2-1. West Indies, who had already lost the series after the first two matches, signed off with a five-wicket victory as Hope struck an unbeaten 162 to lead a record chase of 352.

The sanctions were in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which stipulates a five per cent fine for every over a team fails to bowl on time.

The sanctions were imposed by Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. Both Gill and West Indies captain Shai Hope pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, meaning formal hearings were not required. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Virender Sharma.

India were ruled four overs short of their required over-rate after time allowances were taken into consideration and were fined 20 per cent of their match fees. West Indies were two overs short and received a 10 per cent fine.

Dubai: India captain Shubman Gill and his team have been fined by the ICC for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third and final ODI against West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.