Shubman Gill named more marketable than Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

SportsPro’s assessment is based on three weighted criteria: Brand Equity, Momentum and Commercial Trajectory. Brand Equity accounts for 45 per cent of the score and measures an athlete’s brand strength and appeal. Momentum contributes 40 per cent, assessing the growth of their marketability, while Commercial Trajectory makes up the remaining 15 per cent and considers future commercial potential.

The ranking will also attract attention in India because Virat Kohli has missed the top 50. The former India captain is placed 85th overall, while Rohit Sharma is 90th and MS Dhoni 83rd. Gill is the highest-ranked Indian cricketer in the top 50, which features five players from the country.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.