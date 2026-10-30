Shubman Gill named more marketable than Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Indian cricketer Gill outshines football legends in SportsPro's 2026 list
Dubai: India captain Shubman Gill has been ranked ahead of football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in SportsPro’s 2026 list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes.
Gill occupies 13th place, one spot above Portugal forward Ronaldo, while Mbappe is ranked 19th and Argentina legend Messi 27th. Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka tops the list, with Olympian freestyle skier Eileen Gu second and basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo third.
The ranking will also attract attention in India because Virat Kohli has missed the top 50. The former India captain is placed 85th overall, while Rohit Sharma is 90th and MS Dhoni 83rd. Gill is the highest-ranked Indian cricketer in the top 50, which features five players from the country.
SportsPro’s assessment is based on three weighted criteria: Brand Equity, Momentum and Commercial Trajectory. Brand Equity accounts for 45 per cent of the score and measures an athlete’s brand strength and appeal. Momentum contributes 40 per cent, assessing the growth of their marketability, while Commercial Trajectory makes up the remaining 15 per cent and considers future commercial potential.
The 2026 assessment examined 1,202 athletes across 70 sports before narrowing the field for detailed evaluation. It also considered audience reach, search interest, media sentiment and commercial partnerships. Erling Haaland remains ahead of the Indian cricketer at 4th position.
Nevertheless, Gill’s position ahead of some of the world’s most recognisable sporting figures underlines his growing commercial standing, as he continues to lead India in Test and ODI cricket.