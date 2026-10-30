GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Shubman Gill named more marketable than Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Indian cricketer Gill outshines football legends in SportsPro's 2026 list

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
via IANS and AFP

Dubai: India captain Shubman Gill has been ranked ahead of football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in SportsPro’s 2026 list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes.

Gill occupies 13th place, one spot above Portugal forward Ronaldo, while Mbappe is ranked 19th and Argentina legend Messi 27th. Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka tops the list, with Olympian freestyle skier Eileen Gu second and basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo third.

The ranking will also attract attention in India because Virat Kohli has missed the top 50. The former India captain is placed 85th overall, while Rohit Sharma is 90th and MS Dhoni 83rd. Gill is the highest-ranked Indian cricketer in the top 50, which features five players from the country.

SportsPro’s assessment is based on three weighted criteria: Brand Equity, Momentum and Commercial Trajectory. Brand Equity accounts for 45 per cent of the score and measures an athlete’s brand strength and appeal. Momentum contributes 40 per cent, assessing the growth of their marketability, while Commercial Trajectory makes up the remaining 15 per cent and considers future commercial potential.

The 2026 assessment examined 1,202 athletes across 70 sports before narrowing the field for detailed evaluation. It also considered audience reach, search interest, media sentiment and commercial partnerships. Erling Haaland remains ahead of the Indian cricketer at 4th position.

Nevertheless, Gill’s position ahead of some of the world’s most recognisable sporting figures underlines his growing commercial standing, as he continues to lead India in Test and ODI cricket.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo

'Football belongs to the fans': CR7 reacts to BOAT win

2m read
Ronaldo (right) and Messi, two of the game's tallest stars in the new millennium, are in a close race for the two of the most prestigeous Globe Soccer Awards this year.

Ronaldo surpasses $2 billion in career earnings

2m read
India's Virat Kohli wipes his sweat as he takes a break during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, 2026.

Virat Kohli drops in ODI rankings after golden duck

2m read
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi trails Cristiano Ronaldo by $150 million

2m read