RCB revisits Virat Kohli's GOAT tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after international retirement

RCB celebrates Ronaldo's legacy with Kohli's iconic words of admiration
Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football has sparked emotional tributes from across the sporting world, and Indian Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have joined in with a special message featuring Virat Kohli.
RCB took to social media to celebrate Ronaldo's remarkable career, revisiting Kohli's admiration for the Portuguese superstar.
"The little boy from Madeira ➡️ the ICON CR7!" RCB wrote on X.
"The epitome of hard work, believing in yourself, hustling to make your dreams come true," the franchise added.
RCB also congratulated Ronaldo on his wonderful career with Portugal, thanking him for the entertainment he provided over the years.
What made RCB's tribute special was the inclusion of Kohli's famous words about Ronaldo.
The former India captain has never hidden his admiration for Ronaldo's dedication, discipline and extraordinary work ethic.
Following Portugal's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Morocco, Kohli shared an emotional message defending Ronaldo's legacy.
He described Ronaldo as a true inspiration for sportspersons and made it clear that trophies alone could never define his greatness.
"You are for me the greatest of all time," Kohli wrote in December 2022.
Those words have now resurfaced through RCB's tribute, connecting two sporting icons who have inspired millions through their commitment to fitness, discipline and hard work.
Ronaldo announced his international retirement on Thursday, November 5, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 23 year journey with Portugal.
The 41 year old made a record 234 appearances and scored 146 international goals, both world records in men's football.
He also captained Portugal to their historic Euro 2016 triumph and helped the country win the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.
While his international journey is coming to an end, Ronaldo will continue playing club football for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.
For Kohli, Ronaldo has always represented something bigger than trophies and records. And RCB's tribute is another reminder of just how far the little boy from Madeira has come.