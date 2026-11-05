Neymar Jr has one-word reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement

Neymar, who retired from Brazil duty earlier this year, knows what it means to leave behind an international legacy. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward finished as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals in 130 appearances.

Both Neymar and Ronaldo have been opponents for most part of their career mainly when the Brazilian played for FC Barcelona while the Portuguese represented Real Madrid. Despite being opponents on the pitch, both men share utmost respect for each other.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.