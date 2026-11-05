GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Neymar Jr has one-word reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international football, Neymar reacts with one word

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo
Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo
via AFP

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo’s announcement that he will retire from international football has prompted an emotional response from across the sporting world, with fellow football superstar Neymar Jr among those paying tribute to the Portugal captain.

The 41-year-old confirmed his decision on Instagram, bringing an end to a remarkable international career that began in 2003. Ronaldo said he would hand back Portugal’s number seven shirt after the November international break.

Among the reactions to the announcement was a brief message from Neymar, who shared his thoughts using just one word.

The Brazilian forward wrote “Lenda”, Portuguese for “legend”, in recognition of Ronaldo’s extraordinary contribution to the game.

Ronaldo will leave international football as Portugal’s record goalscorer and most-capped player. He has scored 146 goals in 234 appearances for his country, setting records that underline his remarkable longevity at the highest level.

His international career also brought three major trophies. Ronaldo captained Portugal to their maiden European Championship title in 2016 before adding UEFA Nations League honours in 2019 and 2025.

Both Neymar and Ronaldo have been opponents for most part of their career mainly when the Brazilian played for FC Barcelona while the Portuguese represented Real Madrid. Despite being opponents on the pitch, both men share utmost respect for each other.

Neymar, who retired from Brazil duty earlier this year, knows what it means to leave behind an international legacy. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward finished as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals in 130 appearances.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

FILE - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo holds the trophy after winning the Nations League soccer championship at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Will CR7 play one final farewell match?

55m ago2m read
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, wearing a wedding band, claps his hands during warmup before the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement

1h ago1m read
This undated handout photo released by CD Tenerife on November 3, 2026 shows striker Jesus de Miguel celebrating a goal.

CR7 and Messi mourn tragic death of Jesus de Miguel

3m read
Portugal’s under 15 forward Cristiano dos Santos Junior “Cristianinho”, son of Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo, takes part in a training session at Cidade do Futebol, training camp in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon, on May 11, 2025, ahead of under 15 Portugal vs Japan match on May 13, 2025 during Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr earns first Portugal U17 call-up

2m read