Neymar Jr has one-word reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international football, Neymar reacts with one word
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo’s announcement that he will retire from international football has prompted an emotional response from across the sporting world, with fellow football superstar Neymar Jr among those paying tribute to the Portugal captain.
The 41-year-old confirmed his decision on Instagram, bringing an end to a remarkable international career that began in 2003. Ronaldo said he would hand back Portugal’s number seven shirt after the November international break.
Among the reactions to the announcement was a brief message from Neymar, who shared his thoughts using just one word.
The Brazilian forward wrote “Lenda”, Portuguese for “legend”, in recognition of Ronaldo’s extraordinary contribution to the game.
Ronaldo will leave international football as Portugal’s record goalscorer and most-capped player. He has scored 146 goals in 234 appearances for his country, setting records that underline his remarkable longevity at the highest level.
His international career also brought three major trophies. Ronaldo captained Portugal to their maiden European Championship title in 2016 before adding UEFA Nations League honours in 2019 and 2025.
Both Neymar and Ronaldo have been opponents for most part of their career mainly when the Brazilian played for FC Barcelona while the Portuguese represented Real Madrid. Despite being opponents on the pitch, both men share utmost respect for each other.
Neymar, who retired from Brazil duty earlier this year, knows what it means to leave behind an international legacy. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward finished as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals in 130 appearances.