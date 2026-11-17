Dubai: A video claiming to show Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr in Dubai has attracted hundreds of thousands of views on social media, but the man surrounded by fans in the footage is not the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward.

The clip, which has received more than 340,000 views in less than 24 hours, appears to show a man bearing a striking resemblance to Neymar walking around near Dubai Mall.

Surrounded by people asking for photographs and attempting to get close to him, the individual has prompted plenty of attention online, with the words 'Neymar in Dubai' displayed across the video.

However, the footage features a lookalike rather than the 34-year-old Brazilian, with his resemblance seemingly leading fans to mistake him for the football star.

Neymar is actually in Brazil, where he made an appearance at the Kings League's latest event in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo, on Monday November 16.

The Santos forward was brought onto the pitch as a special guest during a Kings Cup Brazil fixture involving Furia FC, the team he co-owns alongside his friend Cris Guedes.

He was joined at the event by Santos teammates Philippe Coutinho and Arthur before being invited to take a special penalty known as the 'president's penalty'.

Neymar duly delivered, scoring with an unusual effort in which he covered his eyes with his hand before striking the ball without looking at the goal.

The Kings League is an alternative seven-a-side football competition founded by former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. Combining football with entertainment, the tournament features unconventional rules, special penalties and interactive elements designed to appeal to a younger audience.

Neymar's appearance came during the fifth and final round of the Kings Cup Brazil group stage, where his Furia FC side eventually lost 5-4 to Podpah Funkbol Clube despite his successful penalty.

So, while the viral footage might have convinced some football fans that Neymar had made a surprise visit to Dubai, the Brazilian superstar was actually thousands of kilometres away in his home country.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.