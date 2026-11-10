Neymar lends private jet to Santos teammate after father stabbed to death

Santos player Rony thanks Neymar for aid after family stabbing incident
Brazilian football superstar Neymar has made a touching gesture towards his Santos teammate Rony following a heartbreaking family tragedy.
Rony's father, Marigerson Barbosa Carneiro, 72, was killed in a stabbing incident in Terra Alta, in the Brazilian state of Para, on Monday, November 9.
According to Brazilian media, a woman has been arrested in connection with the incident, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. So far, authorities have not officially confirmed a motive, although speculation has emerged.
When Neymar learned what had happened, he offered his private jet to help Rony and his family travel to Para.
It was a simple but generous gesture from the former Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain superstar during an extremely difficult time for his teammate.
Rony, 31, confirmed the gesture in an emotional Instagram statement.
"Today I received one of the most difficult pieces of news of my life: the death of my father," he wrote.
He also thanked Santos, coach Cuca and everyone who had supported him.
But he reserved special praise for Neymar.
"My special thanks to Neymar for his generosity and willingness to offer his plane to help us at this moment," Rony said.
Santos have given Rony permission to remain with his family for as long as necessary, with no fixed date for his return.
Neymar's return to his boyhood club has been a mixed journey, with moments of brilliance interrupted by injuries and disciplinary problems.
The 34 year old has registered 10 goals and eight assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.
His influence remains significant.
According to Brazilian reports, Santos have collected 58 per cent of the available points when Neymar has played, compared with around 40 per cent without him.
The former Brazil captain recently missed matches following his dismissal against Bahia, but his suspension was reduced on appeal.
He is now eligible to return against Coritiba on November 18.
Meanwhile, Neymar's contract expires on December 31, with discussions over a possible extension expected after the club's presidential election.
His future remains uncertain, but his latest gesture shows that his influence at Santos extends well beyond the football pitch.