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Ronaldinho makes return at 46 with Italian third-tier side

The Brazil legend returned to competitive football after 11 years away from the game

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Brazilian football star Ronaldinho made his long-awaited comeback in Ravenna's 2-0 win over Forli.
Brazilian football star Ronaldinho made his long-awaited comeback in Ravenna's 2-0 win over Forli.
AFP-STEFANO RELLANDINI

Dubai: Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho made his return to competitive football on Sunday, turning out for Italian third-tier club Ravenna.

The 46-year-old had not featured in a competitive match since his spell with Fluminense in 2015, but stepped back onto the pitch against local rivals Forli in a highly anticipated appearance.

Although his involvement was limited to the first half, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner showed glimpses of his trademark quality and played a part in Ravenna's opening goal.

Ronaldinho was involved in the move that led to Giulio Donati putting the hosts ahead in the 36th minute, although the Brazilian was unable to find the net himself and remains one goal short of reaching 300 career strikes.

The occasion was treated as a major event by Ravenna supporters, with the 5,000-capacity Stadio Bruno Benelli receiving a temporary 1,800-seat stand named 'R10' in honour of the former Barcelona and AC Milan star.

There was a spectacular welcome as Ronaldinho walked onto the pitch, with Andrea Bocelli's 'Con Te Partiro' playing over the stadium speakers while smoke bombs and flares lit up the stands.

Ravenna, who have not played in Serie B since 2008, are targeting promotion and entered the weekend six points behind group leaders Spezia in their Serie C regional standings.

At half-time, Ronaldinho thanked the supporters before being replaced by Matteo Maggio. The Brazilian, who now owns a stake in the club, also left the door open to making further appearances.

Speaking to Sky Italia, he said: “It went by too fast, that has always been football for me. Is this my last one? I don't know.

"If the president keeps calling me, I will come back. It is always a pleasure.

"I told the president, if he needs me, then I will be here. It was lovely to be here, playing, having the build-up in the dressing room.

"Football has always been the most wonderful thing in my life.”

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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