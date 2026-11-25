Bellingham impresses for Madrid again but insists Zidane is better despite comparisons
Dubai: Jude Bellingham has continued to make headlines with his outstanding performances for Real Madrid, but the England international was quick to dismiss comparisons with club legend Zinedine Zidane, insisting the Frenchman remains a level above him.
Bellingham produced another spectacular performance in Real Madrid's 5-1 Champions League victory over PSV, coming off the bench to help turn the game around after the Spanish side went into half-time trailing 1-0.
Despite being left out of the starting line-up by manager Jose Mourinho, the 23-year-old made an immediate impact after being introduced in the second half.
Mourinho had little doubt about Bellingham's quality, describing him as "without any doubt, the best midfielder in the world" following his influential display.
"He is an amazing player that has everything," the Portuguese manager said. "He has physicality, he understands the game, he has absolutely everything. Today, he has changed how the game was evolving."
After Fede Valverde brought Madrid level in the 50th minute, Bellingham took centre stage just 10 minutes later with a stunning finish to put his side ahead.
Collecting the ball outside the penalty area, the midfielder took a couple of touches before connecting with a superb volley using the outside of his right foot, leaving PSV goalkeeper Matej Kovar with no chance.
It was another reminder of the quality Bellingham possesses, with the goal taking his tally to four in his last five appearances for the Spanish giants.
However, the midfielder admitted even he was surprised by the spectacular finish.
"I was a bit surprised, honestly," Bellingham said about the goal. "I knew that I could control the ball well and get it into my grasp. But normally from there, I'm looking to see who's on as an option to play through.
"It popped up nicely and I thought I'm just going to hit it. So yeah, it was a nice goal and important for the team, being the second goal, and gave us control."
Kylian Mbappe added two further goals before Vinicius Junior completed the scoring, ensuring Madrid secured an impressive comeback victory.
With Bellingham continuing to deliver impressive performances in a Madrid shirt, comparisons with some of the club's greatest midfielders are becoming increasingly difficult to avoid.
However, when asked whether he could be compared to former Real Madrid star Zinedine Zidane, the England international was quick to show his admiration for his childhood idol.
"I think Zidane is much better than me. He's much more elegant and he's my idol," he said.
Zidane enjoyed an extraordinary career, winning the Ballon d'Or in 1998 and lifting the World Cup with France in the same year. He also became a Champions League winner with Real Madrid, scoring one of the competition's most iconic goals in the 2002 final.
Bellingham's humility comes despite his own growing reputation as one of the leading midfielders in world football.