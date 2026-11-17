The Welshman highlights the importance of grassroots coaching and player development
Dubai: Five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale spoke about the importance of developing young football talent after surprising more than 120 children at Dubai's Ellevate Football Academy.
The former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur star joined youngsters at GEMS School of Research and Innovation in Dubai Sports City on Wednesday November 11, for an evening of football, coaching and inspiration.
The youngsters took part in activities focused on passing, shooting and ball mastery before being treated to a free-kick masterclass from the Welshman. They also had the opportunity to meet the five-time Champions League winner and take photographs with one of the biggest names in modern football.
For Bale, the opportunity to give young players access to quality coaching from an early age is particularly important, especially when it comes to developing the next generation of footballers.
"Providing first class coaching in schools can be something which is difficult to deliver,” he explained.
“So, to get good coaches in and to get the kids learning from an early age is so important for their development."
Having enjoyed a career that saw him win five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, Bale understands the impact that meeting an established professional can have on an aspiring footballer.
And judging by the reaction of the youngsters, his presence certainly made an impression.
"It was amazing to see the kids’ faces,” he said.
“Some of them might be too young to have watched me but I'm sure they would have seen clips on YouTube."
"Just to see the light in their faces when they come up and take a free-kick whilst I watch, it's very rewarding."
The visit also comes at an exciting time for Ellevate, which has continued to expand since launching last year. The academy has grown from two to four locations in the space of 12 months, with programmes now operating across Dubai Hills, Dubai Sports City, Al Waha and Motor City, and further expansion in the pipeline.
At the heart of that growth is a commitment to putting player development first, with the academy investing in UEFA-qualified British coaches and drawing on experience from the professional game.
Former England international Jonjo Shelvey and Northern Ireland international James McPake are among those bringing their experience to the coaching environment, helping young players develop their technical ability, understanding of the game and confidence.
The UAE's growing football scene also offers opportunities for youngsters to follow a pathway into the professional game, with Ivorian youngster Yan Diomande providing an example of what can be achieved.
Having come through the ranks of UAE football before reaching the highest level in Europe and joining Real Madrid, Bale's former club, Diomande's journey is one that could inspire aspiring footballers in the Emirates.
Bale believes stories like his are important in showing young players what is possible if they are given the right opportunities.
"It's about giving opportunity to as many kids possible and he's a great example of that,” Bale continued.
"I guess his stories give kids here the opportunity to follow in his footsteps."
Away from football, Bale also spoke about his affection for the UAE, highlighting the opportunities available in the country and the lifestyle it offers families.
The former Wales captain, who has long been a fan of the region, believes its appeal goes well beyond sport.
"It's an amazing place, there's so much opportunity here."
"There's amazing golf of course, great facilities and just a great place and a safe place to bring your family."