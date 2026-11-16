Cole Palmer makes young fans' dreams come true with Dubai beach kick-about

The Chelsea star joined youngsters for a beach football session at luxury Dubai hotel
Dubai: Cole Palmer brought a touch of Premier League magic to Dubai after taking time out to play football with a group of young fans on the beach at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.
The Chelsea and England star was videoed enjoying a kick-about with children, giving them the unforgettable opportunity to learn from one of the biggest names in English football.
For the youngsters, it was a chance to make memories that will last a lifetime, as Palmer joined in with the game and showed that even a casual kickabout with a Premier League star can make a huge difference to a young football fan.
Palmer is a regular visitor to Dubai and has once again chosen the UAE as a destination during the current international break.
The FIFA Club World Cup winner spent last week keeping his fitness levels up in the Dubai sunshine alongside his personal trainer, Nathan Palmer.
He is among a growing list of high-profile Premier League players making the most of the break using the nice whether to relax, spend time with family and maintain their fitness levels.
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has also been keeping himself in shape in Dubai during the international window.
Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice was another familiar face in the UAE during the previous international break, highlighting Dubai's growing popularity among football's biggest names.
With its year-round sunshine, luxury hotels and world-class facilities, Dubai continues to attract some of the Premier League's most recognisable players.
And while Palmer's latest visit may have been a chance to enjoy some downtime, it was the young fans at Jumeirah Beach Hotel who received the biggest reward.