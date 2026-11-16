Cole Palmer makes young fans' dreams come true with Dubai beach kick-about

Dubai: Cole Palmer brought a touch of Premier League magic to Dubai after taking time out to play football with a group of young fans on the beach at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

The Chelsea and England star was videoed enjoying a kick-about with children, giving them the unforgettable opportunity to learn from one of the biggest names in English football.

For the youngsters, it was a chance to make memories that will last a lifetime, as Palmer joined in with the game and showed that even a casual kickabout with a Premier League star can make a huge difference to a young football fan.

Palmer is a regular visitor to Dubai and has once again chosen the UAE as a destination during the current international break.

He is among a growing list of high-profile Premier League players making the most of the break using the nice whether to relax, spend time with family and maintain their fitness levels.

And while Palmer's latest visit may have been a chance to enjoy some downtime, it was the young fans at Jumeirah Beach Hotel who received the biggest reward.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.