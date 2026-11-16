World renowned artist Romero Britto unveils four original works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi

"A work by Romero Britto hangs in the University of Miami's cancer center in Miami. Four now hang in Abu Dhabi, in the first Bascom Palmer campus outside the United States," said Zain Kenderian, MD, MBS, MStJ, CEO of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi. "Same institution, same artist, two cities. We did not license a name and leave the rest in Florida. We moved an institution, and the people who believe in it came with us. We have these paintings because of one of them: Dr. David Tse, who taught Lucas Vidal, introduced him to Romero Britto, and serves as our Chief Medical Officer. He could not be with us today, and we thank him."