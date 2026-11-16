World renowned artist Romero Britto unveils four original works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi

The institute's surgeons say the works are built the way sight is
Romero Britto walked into the central lobby of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi this afternoon and unveiled the two large-scale works he created for it, "Botanical Garden" and "Evolution." The paintings hang on adjacent walls above sheets of moving water beneath a skylight, so that the first thing a patient meets on arrival is water, light, and color rather than only a reception desk.
Two further works, "Big Hug" and "A New Day," were unveiled in the institute's first-floor lounge. All four are original works. "Botanical Garden," "Evolution," and "Big Hug" were gifted by Britto and by Lucas Vidal, CEO of Britto Group. "A New Day" was gifted by Abdulla Al Masaood and Sons, and Khalifa Al Masaood and Tonia Al Masaood attended the unveiling.
The unveiling was attended by Suhail Jaffar Al Zarouni, Chairman of the Board of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi and founder and CEO of August Medical and SOZA Group, together with the institute's physicians and staff and invited guests.
This is the second time Britto has given his work to a University of Miami health institution, and the first time outside the United States. A custom work titled "A New Day" hangs at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. A work of the same title now hangs in Abu Dhabi: "A New Day" in Miami, "A New Day" in Abu Dhabi, same artist, same health system. The Abu Dhabi campus opened in November 2025 at the invitation of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, with August Medical as partner.
The connection runs through a surgeon. Lucas Vidal first met Britto through Dr. David T. Tse, Professor of Ophthalmology at Bascom Palmer in Miami and Chief Medical Officer of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, whose student he was. Dr. Tse was invited by Bascom Palmer's founder, Dr. Edward Norton, to establish the institute's ophthalmic plastic surgery service in 1986.
"A work by Romero Britto hangs in the University of Miami's cancer center in Miami. Four now hang in Abu Dhabi, in the first Bascom Palmer campus outside the United States," said Zain Kenderian, MD, MBS, MStJ, CEO of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi. "Same institution, same artist, two cities. We did not license a name and leave the rest in Florida. We moved an institution, and the people who believe in it came with us. We have these paintings because of one of them: Dr. David Tse, who taught Lucas Vidal, introduced him to Romero Britto, and serves as our Chief Medical Officer. He could not be with us today, and we thank him."
"Most people who walk into this building are frightened of losing their sight," Dr. Kenderian added. "Before they meet a doctor, they meet water and color. That was not an accident, and it is not decoration."
Britto's style - heavy black outlines, saturated color, large unbroken fields - uses the same principles that make environments legible to people with reduced vision: maximum contrast, bold edges, no fine tonal gradation. A patient who cannot resolve a subtle landscape can still see these paintings.
The institute's ophthalmologists point to a second feature. In "Evolution," the composition radiates from a red heart at the center, with circular forms with saturated centers set into contrasting fields. In "Botanical Garden," the same device appears as the centers of the flowers. Stand in front of a work and the eye does not drift; it lands on those points and moves between them. That is how sight works. The eye does not sweep a scene continuously. It jumps between fixation points, sampling sharp detail at the center of the retina and filling in the rest.
"Our field is built on contrast, edges, and where the eye settles. So is 'Evolution,'" said Nicola Ghazi, MD, Medical Director of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi. "Every surgeon who walks past it sees fixation points in a high-contrast field. A patient with advanced macular disease can still take in this work when a quieter painting would have disappeared on them. That is not something we would say about most art."
Three of the four works are diptychs (paintings made of two panels that form one image). Two panels, one picture, is what binocular vision does: two eyes, one image, fused by the brain. Failure of that fusion underlies conditions the institute treats every day, including amblyopia (lazy eye) and strabismus (misaligned eyes).
Britto is the founder of the Happy Art Movement. His style draws on cubism and pop art: the picture plane is broken into facets by black lines and reassembled into a single image. He grew up in Recife painting on newspaper and cardboard and has since donated time and work to more than 250 charitable organizations. He serves on the boards of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Best Buddies International.
"Every work Romero makes has the same objective, which is to inspire happiness," said Lucas Vidal. "The four in this building are iconic, classic Brittos, and they are all originals."
"I paint for people who need something to look at that asks nothing of them," said Britto. "A person waiting to hear about their eyes does not need a difficult painting. They need color they can trust. I have given work to Miami's hospitals for a long time. This is the first time one of them has carried me this far. Art is too important not to share."
"Botanical Garden" and "Evolution," in the central lobby, and "Big Hug," in the first-floor lounge, were gifted by Romero Britto and Lucas Vidal, CEO of Britto Group. "A New Day," also in the lounge, was gifted by Abdulla Al Masaood and Sons, the Abu Dhabi company established by the late Abdulla Al Masaood and run with his sons.
"I was Dr. David Tse's student at Bascom Palmer, and it was through him that I first met Romero. When Bascom Palmer opened in Abu Dhabi, giving to it felt like giving to the same family in a new house," said Lucas Vidal.
The unveiling took place on Friday, November 13, 2026, over a brief ceremony.