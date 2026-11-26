UAE shoppers can save Dh1,000 on premium TVs and a chance to win a new Haval V7
Dubai: noon’s Yellow Friday Sale enters its final four days on Friday, 27 November, with its biggest price drops of the year. The sale, which began on 19 November, runs until Monday, 30 November, with offers across electronics, home, beauty, fashion and grocery.
Dh1,000 off premium TVs, with a free soundbar on selected models.
Up to Dh150 off selected laptops.
Free gifts with selected home appliances, including air fryers and microwaves.
Beauty shoppers can get a free Yellow Friday beauty box worth Dh1,750 on qualifying orders. Buying fragrances on the 27th only unlocks up to Dh375 off. Yellow Friday fashion coupons offer further savings.
The Big Baby Bonanza also returns, alongside an extra 20 per cent off baby essentials. In grocery, shoppers can get deals starting from Dh1.
Visa card holders on the 27th only can get up to 20 per cent off on select orders. ADIB credit card holders can get up to 30 per cent off, while Emirates NBD noon One Credit Card holders can earn an additional 10 per cent cashback on top of the sale discounts. Tabby and Tamara also let shoppers spread payments over six months at 0% interest.
The offers will be available on noon.com and the noon app from 27 to 30 November.