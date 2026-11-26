Shop across Dubai with discounts of up to 90 per cent at major retailers
The weather has finally turned, the Eid Al Etihad break is on the horizon, and the whole city seems in the mood for a refresh. There's a weekend like this only once a year in the UAE, and this time it comes with a citywide sale to match. From November 27 to 29, participating malls, retail destinations and online stores are offering discounts of 25 per cent to 90 per cent. Offers continue until December 3, so the savings stretch across the long weekend. Whether you're kitting out the kids, reworking the living room or replacing that tired sofa, here's where to start.
If the long weekend is your moment to refresh the family wardrobe, Splash is an easy first stop. The Landmark Group fashion chain has up to 70 per cent off this year across men's, women's and kids' clothing, so one trip can cover everyone, whether that's cooler-weather layers or a few new pieces for the holiday.
You'll find the deals in Splash stores across the city and online. The main sale runs from November 27 to 29, and offers continue until December 3, so there's no need to squeeze it all into one day.
Shukran members also earn points as they shop. As with most fashion sales, popular sizes and styles go first on opening weekend, so an early visit gives you the best pick of the racks.
For parents, Babyshop is the place to tick a few things off the list. Discounts run from 30 to 70 per cent, which works whether you're picking up a couple of outfits and a new toy or finally replacing the stroller.
The retailer covers kids' clothing, toys, strollers, car seats and nursery furniture, and it's the bigger items where the savings really add up. If a new car seat or cot has been on your mind, this is a good weekend to look. You can shop in stores or online from November 29 to 27, with offers running until December 3.
If the house could use a refresh before guests start dropping by over the holiday, Al Huzaifa is worth a look. The furniture brand has up to 75 per cent off selected furniture, home accessories and décor, from statement pieces down to the finishing touches.
You can browse at its showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, or online at alhuzaifa.com. Early access offers have been running since November 21, ahead of the main sale from November 27 to 29. Offers apply to selected items while stock lasts, so if you've been eyeing a new sofa, dining set or bedroom furniture, going early gives you the best chance of getting the piece you want.
For anyone settling into a new place or giving the balcony a winter makeover, Danube Home's Mad Red Super Sale has the longest run of the lot, from November 20 to December 7, so you can take your time. The sale covers both home and outdoor collections, in stores and online. The fun is in the format: there are Dh1 deals, flash deals that drop several times a day, and a Deal of the Day on four bestsellers with an extra flat 15 per cent off. It's worth checking in now and then, since the best finds don't stay put for long.
Home Centre is the spot for the everyday upgrades that make a house feel finished: fresh bedding, a better set of pans, a lamp for that dark corner. The Landmark Group retailer has 30 to 70 per cent off across its homeware and furniture range, from small pieces up to larger furnishings. The deals run alongside the citywide sale from 27 to 29 November, with offers continuing until 3 December, and you can shop in stores or online. Discounts vary by product, so it's worth checking the tags and comparing before you buy.
Apparel Group, the Dubai-based retail group behind labels such as Aldo, Charles & Keith, Skechers and Nine West, is joining the super sale with around 30 brands offering up to 70 per cent off. Discounts vary by brand, with some taking money off everything and others limiting it to selected styles. The main sale runs from 27 to 29 November, with offers continuing until 3 December for the Eid Al Etihad break. Since the "up to 70 per cent" is a ceiling, it is worth checking each shop's signage for what is actually included before heading to the till.
With most deals limited to selected items while stocks last, early shoppers will get the best pick. So plan your shopping day well in advance and hit the stores before the sales are over.