For anyone settling into a new place or giving the balcony a winter makeover, Danube Home's Mad Red Super Sale has the longest run of the lot, from November 20 to December 7, so you can take your time. The sale covers both home and outdoor collections, in stores and online. The fun is in the format: there are Dh1 deals, flash deals that drop several times a day, and a Deal of the Day on four bestsellers with an extra flat 15 per cent off. It's worth checking in now and then, since the best finds don't stay put for long.