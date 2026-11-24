Drone shows, fireworks, and cultural festivities to mark UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad
The UAE is preparing to celebrate its 55th Eid Al Etihad on December 2, marking the formation of the federation in 1971. This year’s occasion brings a series of public holidays, school closures and celebrations across the country, with events planned for families, residents and visitors.
While federal government employees and several emirate-level government workforces will enjoy a five-day break, private-sector employees will receive two paid public holidays. Schools in Dubai will also close for the occasion, giving students an extended break.
From holiday dates and employee rights to traffic rules and the biggest celebrations, here is what UAE residents need to know.
The UAE has confirmed different holiday arrangements for government and private-sector employees.
Federal government employees
Public holiday: Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4.
Weekend: Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6.
Work resumes: Monday, December 7.
Total break: Five consecutive days.
Private-sector employees
Paid public holiday: Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3.
Friday, December 4, is a regular working day.
Employees with a Saturday-Sunday weekend can take Friday off as annual leave to get five consecutive days off.
Government holidays announced by emirate
Dubai: Government departments, authorities and institutions will observe a holiday from December 2 to 4. Work resumes on December 7.
Sharjah: Government employees will have December 2 and 3 off. Combined with the emirate’s Friday-Sunday weekend, this gives them five days off, from December 2 to 6.
Ras Al Khaimah: Government employees will have a three-day holiday from December 2 to 4, followed by the weekend. Work resumes on December 7.
Government entities providing essential or continuous public services may make separate arrangements to maintain operations. The Sharjah announcement also excludes entities operating on a shift system.
Dubai has announced the Eid Al Etihad holiday dates for private schools, higher education institutions and early childhood centres.
Dubai private schools and higher education institutions
Closed: Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4.
Weekend: December 5 and 6.
Classes resume: Monday, December 7.
Students get five consecutive days off.
Early childhood centres
Closed: December 2 and 3.
Centres may also close on December 4, depending on the needs of the families and communities they serve.
Normal operations resume on December 7.
The supplied announcement covers Dubai. Parents in other emirates should check with their schools for their respective holiday schedules.
Private-sector employees whose regular weekend falls on Saturday and Sunday can extend the two-day public holiday into a longer break.
Here are three ways to plan time off:
One day of annual leave: Take Friday, December 4, off to get five consecutive days away from work, from December 2 to 6.
Two days of annual leave: Take November 30 and December 1 off to get six consecutive days away from work, from November 28 to December 3.
Three days of annual leave: Take November 30, December 1 and December 4 off to enjoy nine consecutive days away from work, from November 28 to December 6.
Employees should check their employer’s annual leave policy and obtain approval before making travel or other plans.
Under Article 28 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, private-sector employees who are required to work on an officially declared public holiday are entitled to compensation.
Employers must provide either:
A substitute day off: A compensatory rest day for each public holiday worked.
Additional pay: The employee’s normal wage for the day, plus an amount equivalent to at least 50 per cent of their basic daily wage.
The employer determines which compensation option applies, but it must meet the legal minimum.
The provisions also cover employees working shifts on public holidays. Employees should confirm the arrangement with their employer and retain shift schedules or attendance records.
Celebrations for the 55th Eid Al Etihad will take place across the UAE, with drone displays, fireworks, cultural performances, family activities and community events.
Here are some highlights to add to your plans.
The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba will host five consecutive days of festivities from December 1 to 5.
Highlights include:
Aerial displays featuring 5,000 drones.
Fireworks on five consecutive nights.
The 'Union Spectacle', featuring more than 960 performers and participants.
Traditional horse and camel processions.
International performances, family activities and prize draws.
Dubai’s celebrations will run from November 26 to December 6, with events across the city.
Highlights include:
Bluewaters Island and The Beach JBR: A 1,600-drone show on December 2 and 3, at 8pm and 10pm.
Burj Khalifa: Special UAE National Day projection shows on December 1, 2 and 3.
Dubai Fountain: UAE flag displays before fountain shows.
Global Village: Drone shows, traditional performances and Emirati food.
City Walk: Eid Al Etihad Village, heritage experiences and workshops.
Hatta Wadi Hub: Outdoor activities, food stalls and illuminated trails.
Dubai Festival City Mall: A projection show at Festival Bay from December 1 to 4.
Concerts, sporting events, family activities and shopping promotions will also take place during the celebrations.
Sharjah’s Eid Al Etihad programme will run from November 19 to December 3, with activities across the emirate’s cities and communities.
Highlights include:
Emirati family villages, heritage exhibitions and traditional performances at Kshisha Park.
Family activities and cultural events at Al Suyoh Family Park and Al Nouf 1 Park.
Heritage celebrations in the Central Region, including Al Madam, Mleiha and Al Dhaid.
Events on the East Coast, including Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn.
A concert featuring Nawal and Abdullah Al-Mistareeh at Khorfakkan Amphitheatre on November 28.
Global Village: Drone shows, Emirati performances and food
Global Village will mark Eid Al Etihad with special activities from December 1 to 3.
Visitors can look forward to:
Drone shows on December 2 and 3.
The 30-minute theatrical production 'UAE Glory and Pride'.
Traditional performances, including Rawah, Harbiya, Nadbah and Nuaishat.
Emirati handicrafts and locally made products.
Traditional favourites such as ragag bread and luqaimat.
The Ministry of Interior has issued regulations for motorists and the public to ensure safe and orderly celebrations on December 2.
The rules include:
No unauthorised vehicle parades or spontaneous gatherings.
No blocking roads or obstructing traffic.
Only the UAE flag and officially permitted symbols may be displayed on vehicles.
Decorations must not obstruct windscreens or side-window visibility.
Number plates must not be concealed.
Drivers must not exceed their vehicles’ permitted passenger capacity.
Passengers must not lean out of windows or sunroofs while vehicles are moving.
Spray cans are prohibited, whether used inside or outside vehicles.
Excessively loud music or audio that disturbs the public is not allowed.
Clothing, scarves and accessories must comply with the approved celebration guidelines.
Motorists are also urged to follow police instructions and celebrate only at designated locations and authorised events.
With public holidays, school closures and celebrations taking place across the country, residents have several ways to mark the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad.
Before making plans, check your employer’s holiday arrangements, confirm school schedules and look up event timings and entry requirements. Motorists should also follow the Ministry of Interior’s safety rules and use authorised celebration areas.
Whether you are watching a drone show, exploring Emirati heritage with your family or attending a community event, the celebrations offer an opportunity to mark the UAE’s history, unity and shared identity.