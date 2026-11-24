While federal government employees and several emirate-level government workforces will enjoy a five-day break, private-sector employees will receive two paid public holidays. Schools in Dubai will also close for the occasion, giving students an extended break.

The UAE is preparing to celebrate its 55th Eid Al Etihad on December 2, marking the formation of the federation in 1971. This year’s occasion brings a series of public holidays, school closures and celebrations across the country, with events planned for families, residents and visitors.

From holiday dates and employee rights to traffic rules and the biggest celebrations, here is what UAE residents need to know.

Government entities providing essential or continuous public services may make separate arrangements to maintain operations. The Sharjah announcement also excludes entities operating on a shift system.

Ras Al Khaimah: Government employees will have a three-day holiday from December 2 to 4, followed by the weekend. Work resumes on December 7.

Sharjah: Government employees will have December 2 and 3 off. Combined with the emirate’s Friday-Sunday weekend, this gives them five days off, from December 2 to 6.

Dubai: Government departments, authorities and institutions will observe a holiday from December 2 to 4. Work resumes on December 7.

Employees with a Saturday-Sunday weekend can take Friday off as annual leave to get five consecutive days off.

The UAE has confirmed different holiday arrangements for government and private-sector employees.

When is the UAE National Day holiday?

The supplied announcement covers Dubai. Parents in other emirates should check with their schools for their respective holiday schedules.

Centres may also close on December 4, depending on the needs of the families and communities they serve.

Students get five consecutive days off.

Dubai has announced the Eid Al Etihad holiday dates for private schools, higher education institutions and early childhood centres.

UAE school holidays: When will students return?

Employees should check their employer’s annual leave policy and obtain approval before making travel or other plans.

Three days of annual leave: Take November 30, December 1 and December 4 off to enjoy nine consecutive days away from work, from November 28 to December 6.

Two days of annual leave: Take November 30 and December 1 off to get six consecutive days away from work, from November 28 to December 3.

One day of annual leave: Take Friday, December 4, off to get five consecutive days away from work, from December 2 to 6.

Here are three ways to plan time off:

Private-sector employees whose regular weekend falls on Saturday and Sunday can extend the two-day public holiday into a longer break.

Can you get nine days off using three days of annual leave?

Working during the holiday? Know your rights

Under Article 28 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, private-sector employees who are required to work on an officially declared public holiday are entitled to compensation.

Employers must provide either:

A substitute day off: A compensatory rest day for each public holiday worked.

Additional pay: The employee’s normal wage for the day, plus an amount equivalent to at least 50 per cent of their basic daily wage.

The employer determines which compensation option applies, but it must meet the legal minimum.

The provisions also cover employees working shifts on public holidays. Employees should confirm the arrangement with their employer and retain shift schedules or attendance records.

National Day celebrations: Where to go and what to see

Celebrations for the 55th Eid Al Etihad will take place across the UAE, with drone displays, fireworks, cultural performances, family activities and community events.

Here are some highlights to add to your plans.

Abu Dhabi: Five days of celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba will host five consecutive days of festivities from December 1 to 5.

Highlights include: