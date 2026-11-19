Higher education institutions in Dubai to close for Eid Al Etihad celebrations
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has declared the Eid Al Etihad holiday dates for Dubai's private schools, higher education institutions and early childhood centres.
Dubai's private schools and higher education institutions will be closed from Wednesday, December 2 to Friday, December 4, 2026 for Eid Al Etihad. Classes and normal operations will resume on Monday, December 7, 2026.
Dubai's early childhood centres will be closed from Wednesday, December 2 to Thursday, December 3, 2026. Depending on the needs of the families and communities they serve, centres may also close on Friday, December 4. Normal operations will resume on Monday, December 7, 2026.