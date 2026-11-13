Real Madrid icons Roberto Carlos and Fernando Hierro join Dubai's Fursan Hispania FC

He added: "When Michel and I founded Fursan Hispania in 2020, we wanted young people in Dubai and across the UAE to have a real chance to play professional football. Six years on, we have won a league title, our players are moving abroad, and our academy and club work as one. Welcoming Carlos and Fernando Hierro tells every young player here that we take their ambitions seriously. We are proud to support the next generation as part of Dubai's sporting journey."