Can Rafael Nadal become Real Madrid president one day

Rafael Nadal joins Real Madrid's Board of Directors in a new sporting chapter
Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is set to begin a new chapter in his sporting journey, this time with his beloved football club, Real Madrid.
The Spanish giants announced on Wednesday, November 4, that their board had approved a proposal to appoint the 22 time Grand Slam champion as a new member of the club's Board of Directors.
However, the appointment still requires final approval at Real Madrid's Extraordinary General Assembly on November 21.
Nadal, who retired from professional tennis in November 2024, has been a lifelong Real Madrid supporter and is already an honorary member of the club, holding membership number 67,778.
The 40 year old expressed his excitement about the opportunity and thanked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for the invitation.
In a message shared on social media, Nadal said he had accepted the proposal with great enthusiasm and was eager to learn and contribute as much as possible.
Real Madrid also welcomed the development, praising Nadal's remarkable achievements and the values he has demonstrated throughout his career.
The club described him as one of the greatest sporting legends and said his humility, competitiveness, determination and respect for others reflected Real Madrid's identity.
Nadal's appointment could also revive discussions about whether he might one day succeed Florentino Pérez as Real Madrid president.
The Spanish tennis legend has previously spoken about the possibility of taking up the role, although he has also played down suggestions that he could become the club's next president.
For now, there is no indication that Nadal is being considered for the presidency.
Perez, 79, secured another four year term as Real Madrid president in June 2026.
Nadal enjoyed one of the greatest careers in tennis history, winning 92 singles titles, including a record 14 French Open crowns. His achievements also include two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cup titles with Spain.
Now, almost two years after bidding farewell to professional tennis, Nadal is preparing for a new challenge at the football club he has supported since childhood.