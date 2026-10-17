Real Madrid demand La Liga president's resignation over Nazi comparison

Madrid slams Tebas for likening media tactics to Nazi propaganda methods
The ongoing war of words between Real Madrid and La Liga president Javier Tebas has taken another controversial turn.
Real Madrid have demanded the immediate resignation of Tebas after he compared the club's media tactics to propaganda techniques used by Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Germany's propaganda minister.
The controversy began when Tebas criticised Real Madrid TV and journalists he accused of promoting the club's complaints about refereeing decisions.
Writing on social media, Tebas suggested that the club's management was using its television channel and sympathetic journalists to repeatedly question refereeing decisions and portray Madrid as victims.
He compared those methods to propaganda techniques associated with Goebbels.
However, Tebas clarified that his comparison concerned communication strategies rather than Nazi ideology or Real Madrid supporters.
The Spanish giants responded with a strongly worded official statement, describing the comparison as "absolutely intolerable and extraordinarily serious".
Madrid accused Tebas of repeatedly attacking the club, its president Florentino Perez and its television channel.
The club also questioned his neutrality and suitability to continue leading Spanish football.
Real Madrid demanded his immediate resignation from both his position as La Liga president and his role as vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.
The latest controversy is another chapter in the long running tensions between Real Madrid and Tebas.
The club has repeatedly criticised refereeing standards in Spain, with Real Madrid TV regularly highlighting decisions it believes have gone against the team.
Tebas, meanwhile, has accused Madrid of using refereeing complaints to distract attention from their performances. Many people on Social Media also feel the same.
The two sides have also clashed over the Negreira case, involving payments made by Barcelona to a former senior refereeing official.
Real Madrid have criticised Tebas for what they consider his failure to push for greater transparency over the matter.
With the relationship between the club and La Liga leadership deteriorating, the latest exchange has taken their dispute well beyond the football pitch.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid will play Sevilla over the weekend after thier remarkable comeback win against Roma in the Champions League midweek