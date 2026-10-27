Mbappe’s apology comes as the backlash threatens both his commercial relationships and the league’s presence in China. The 27-year-old recently came second in the 2026 Ballon d’Or and now faces another turbulent day in his life.

The controversy followed an interview in which Mbappe discussed memes featuring his face superimposed on historical figures. A video circulating online appeared to show him describing one featuring Mao as a Chinese dictator. The footage’s authenticity could not immediately be independently verified according to Reuters.

“I apologise to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry,” the France captain added.

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