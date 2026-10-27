Mbappe apologises to Chinese fans over Mao Zedong meme controversy
Dubai: Kylian Mbappe has apologised to Chinese fans for the first time over comments about a meme featuring former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, after the controversy cost the Real Madrid forward two major sponsorship deals and threatened La Liga’s broadcast presence in China.
“My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” Mbappe said in a statement on X.
“I apologise to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry,” the France captain added.
The controversy followed an interview in which Mbappe discussed memes featuring his face superimposed on historical figures. A video circulating online appeared to show him describing one featuring Mao as a Chinese dictator. The footage’s authenticity could not immediately be independently verified according to Reuters.
Chinese companies Dongpeng Beverage and Mengniu announced they were ending their partnerships with the footballer, citing opposition to comments or behaviour that hurt the feelings of Chinese people.
The fallout has also reached Spanish football. Reports said Chinese state broadcaster CCTV had suspended La Liga coverage, raising concerns over the league’s relationship with one of its major international markets.
La Liga president Javier Tebas apologised to Chinese fans over the controversy, expressing regret for the offence caused and saying the organisation was working with Chinese partners to address the situation.
Mbappe’s apology comes as the backlash threatens both his commercial relationships and the league’s presence in China. The 27-year-old recently came second in the 2026 Ballon d’Or and now faces another turbulent day in his life.