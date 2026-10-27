The controversy followed the circulation of a video in which Mbappe reportedly described an internet meme featuring his face superimposed on that of “some guy – I think he’s a Chinese dictator”. The remark appeared to refer to Mao, who led China for decades and died in 1976.

The French star had enjoyed considerable popularity in China, where fans nicknamed him “guigui”, meaning turtle, because of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles meme. The dictator memes are another category with which fans troll Mbappe, citing his alleged strong demands within the club as a connection.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.