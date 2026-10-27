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La Liga apologises to Chinese fans after Mbappe controversy

La Liga apologises after Mbappe loses two sponsorship deals over controversial video

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Kylian Mbappe faces heat after reacting to 'dictator' memes.
Kylian Mbappe faces heat after reacting to 'dictator' memes.
AFP-DAN MULLAN

Dubai: La Liga has issued an apology to Chinese fans after Kylian Mbappe lost two major commercial partnerships following a video circulating online in which the Real Madrid forward appeared to joke about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

The Spanish top-flight league said it “deeply regrets the offense caused” by the France captain’s reported comments, stressing that they were made in a personal capacity and did not represent the organisation.

“To the extent of our institutional responsibility, we apologize on behalf of LALIGA and all its clubs,” the statement read.

The controversy escalated on October 27 when Chinese sports drinks manufacturer Dongpeng and dairy giant Mengniu announced they were ending their collaborations with the 27-year-old.

Dongpeng confirmed the immediate termination of its partnership, stating it had a “zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that offends national sentiments”.

Mengniu also announced it would end its cooperation with Mbappe, saying it would not tolerate words or actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people.

The backlash followed the circulation of a video in which Mbappe reportedly referred to an internet meme featuring his face superimposed on that of “some guy – I think he’s a Chinese dictator”. The remark appeared to reference Mao, who led China for decades before his death in 1976.

The authenticity of the video could not immediately be verified, according to AFP Fact Check.

La Liga sought to distance itself from the controversy while reaffirming its commitment to its relationship with China, where Spanish football enjoys a substantial following.

“Spanish football upholds respect, coexistence, and unity among people of all cultures,” the league said.

“We convey our respect to China, its institutions, and its people, and we deeply value the support of the millions of fans who follow us each week. We reaffirm our commitment to a relationship built over years.”

The organisation also confirmed it was working with its partners and institutional contacts in China to address the situation.

It added that, in collaboration with clubs and players, it would introduce an awareness and communication protocol aimed at promoting respect for different cultures and preventing similar incidents in the future.

The controversy has generated significant discussion on Chinese social media, with Dongpeng’s decision becoming a trending topic on Weibo and some users calling for Mbappe’s image to be removed from its products.

Mbappe has previously addressed memes portraying him as a historical dictator. In September, he told French newspaper L’Equipe that comparisons with figures responsible for mass suffering were not funny.

Despite his popularity in China, the Real Madrid forward has become the subject of online trolling, including memes comparing him to historical figures. Fans have also nicknamed him “guigui”, meaning turtle, following a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles meme.

The latest episode now threatens to affect the forward’s commercial standing in one of the world’s largest consumer markets, while La Liga works to limit the damage to its long-standing relationship with Chinese fans and partners.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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