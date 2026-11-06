Vinicius Junior serves suspension in Dubai on Real Madrid duty

Vinicius was handed a four-game ban after being sent off during Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Villarreal in October. He was dismissed for pulling the hair of opponent Nathan Saliba and received additional punishment for protesting the referee’s decision.

The report also suggests that the timing was considered suitable because of his suspension and will also make it easier for him to join Brazil for the upcoming international break, given the travel distance.

According to The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, the Brazilian is not training with the team because he is in Dubai as part of a Real Madrid commercial agreement that requires him to visit the city annually.

Vinicius is expected to link up with Brazil ahead of their November friendlies against Japan on November 14 and Singapore on November 17. Both matches will be played at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Real Madrid has a strong commercial relationship with the UAE. The club partnered with Visit Dubai in 2023, making the city its first official destination. Its long-standing agreement with Emirates, which began in 2011, was also extended until 2031.

The suspension covers La Liga fixtures against Sevilla, Barcelona, Racing Santander and Valencia. The Los Blancos have won their last three league matches in the absence of Vinicius. They will look to claim their final win against Valencia before the international break.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.