Vinicius Junior serves suspension in Dubai on Real Madrid duty

Real Madrid star heads to Dubai amid La Liga suspension
Dubai: Vinicius Junior has arrived in Dubai while serving a four-match La Liga suspension, with the Real Madrid forward taking part in a commercial commitment during his enforced absence from domestic action.
According to The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, the Brazilian is not training with the team because he is in Dubai as part of a Real Madrid commercial agreement that requires him to visit the city annually.
The report also suggests that the timing was considered suitable because of his suspension and will also make it easier for him to join Brazil for the upcoming international break, given the travel distance.
Vinicius was handed a four-game ban after being sent off during Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Villarreal in October. He was dismissed for pulling the hair of opponent Nathan Saliba and received additional punishment for protesting the referee’s decision.
The suspension covers La Liga fixtures against Sevilla, Barcelona, Racing Santander and Valencia. The Los Blancos have won their last three league matches in the absence of Vinicius. They will look to claim their final win against Valencia before the international break.
Real Madrid has a strong commercial relationship with the UAE. The club partnered with Visit Dubai in 2023, making the city its first official destination. Its long-standing agreement with Emirates, which began in 2011, was also extended until 2031.
Vinicius is expected to link up with Brazil ahead of their November friendlies against Japan on November 14 and Singapore on November 17. Both matches will be played at the National Stadium in Singapore.
The 26-year-old was included in Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man squad for the fixtures, which will conclude Brazil’s international schedule for 2026.