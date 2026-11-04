Champions League preview: European heavyweights face tricky away tests

Dubai: The UEFA Champions League returns on Wednesday night with another nine fixtures as Europe's biggest clubs continue their battle for places in the knockout stages.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the headline acts on matchday four, with all four facing potentially difficult away assignments.

With the league phase approaching its halfway point, every result is becoming increasingly important in the race for a top-eight finish and automatic qualification for the last 16.

The Reds have won all three of their opening European matches, but their record on Turkish soil offers a warning.

Liverpool have never won away against Turkish opposition in the European Cup or Champions League, losing five of their six previous encounters.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are enduring a difficult European run, having failed to win any of their last 10 matches in the competition.

Adding another storyline is former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt, who is currently in interim charge of the Turkish club.

The Gunners drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in their previous European outing and will be targeting three points against a Slavia side still searching for their first victory of the league phase.

Erling Haaland will once again be a major threat, having scored 12 times in eight appearances against Leipzig, including six in Champions League encounters.

City will be hoping the Norwegian can continue that impressive record as they look to strengthen their position in the league standings.

Jose Mourinho's side have been in impressive attacking form, scoring four goals against both Roma and Leipzig in their previous two European matches.

Borussia Dortmund welcome Real Betis, who have won all three of their opening matches, while Porto host Napoli in another intriguing encounter.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.