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Champions League preview: European heavyweights face tricky away tests

Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Real Madrid headline tonight's European action

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The UEFA Champions League has some huge games in store for us
The UEFA Champions League has some huge games in store for us

Dubai: The UEFA Champions League returns on Wednesday night with another nine fixtures as Europe's biggest clubs continue their battle for places in the knockout stages.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the headline acts on matchday four, with all four facing potentially difficult away assignments.

With the league phase approaching its halfway point, every result is becoming increasingly important in the race for a top-eight finish and automatic qualification for the last 16.

Liverpool face tricky trip to Istanbul

Liverpool travel to Türkiye to face Fenerbahce, looking to maintain their perfect start to this season's Champions League campaign.

The Reds have won all three of their opening European matches, but their record on Turkish soil offers a warning.

Liverpool have never won away against Turkish opposition in the European Cup or Champions League, losing five of their six previous encounters.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are enduring a difficult European run, having failed to win any of their last 10 matches in the competition.

Adding another storyline is former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt, who is currently in interim charge of the Turkish club.

Arsenal look to strengthen qualification hopes

Arsenal head to the Czech Republic to face Slavia Prague, hoping to bounce back from Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

The Gunners drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in their previous European outing and will be targeting three points against a Slavia side still searching for their first victory of the league phase.

The Czech champions have gone 22 Champions League matches without a win, a run stretching back to 2007.

Another failure to secure victory would see them equal the competition's longest winless sequence of 23 matches.

Haaland takes centre stage against Leipzig

Manchester City face RB Leipzig in Germany in a fixture that has regularly produced goals in recent seasons.

The previous six Champions League meetings between the clubs have delivered an extraordinary 30 goals.

Erling Haaland will once again be a major threat, having scored 12 times in eight appearances against Leipzig, including six in Champions League encounters.

City will be hoping the Norwegian can continue that impressive record as they look to strengthen their position in the league standings.

Real Madrid aim to maintain perfect start

Fifteen-time European champions Real Madrid travel to Greece to face AEK Athens after winning their opening three Champions League fixtures.

Jose Mourinho's side have been in impressive attacking form, scoring four goals against both Roma and Leipzig in their previous two European matches.

However, AEK have historically proved difficult opponents for Madrid on Greek soil, remaining unbeaten in their two previous home meetings.

Jude Bellingham could also make history by becoming the youngest player to reach 60 Champions League appearances.

Elsewhere across Europe

Borussia Dortmund welcome Real Betis, who have won all three of their opening matches, while Porto host Napoli in another intriguing encounter.

PSV Eindhoven face Club Brugge, Lens take on Como, and Viking meet Sabah to complete Wednesday's nine-match schedule.

With four league-phase rounds remaining after tonight, the pressure is building on clubs hoping to avoid the additional knockout play-off round.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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LiverpoolManchester CityReal Madrid

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