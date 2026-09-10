Bayern Munich v Bode/Glimt: Bayern Munich begin their Champions League campaign at home to Norwegian surprise package Bodø/Glimt, who will arrive in Munich with plenty of confidence after an impressive European run last season. Bodø/Glimt reached the last 16 after knocking out the likes of Inter Milan and Manchester City, and coach Kjetil Knutsen has urged his side to be brave rather than simply defend against the German giants. Bayern, meanwhile, will be among the favourites for the title and will be looking to make a winning start at the Allianz Arena.