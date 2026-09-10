The Red Devils are back in the UEFA Champions League
Dubai: Manchester United return to Champions League action for the first time in three years, with Sabah Masazir providing the opposition as Thursday’s European action takes centre stage at Old Trafford.
The Champions League is being played on a Thursday this week as UEFA has spread the opening round of fixtures across three days, rather than the traditional Tuesday and Wednesday schedule.
Manchester United will be keen to make a strong start if they are to secure a place in the top eight of the league phase and advance directly to the last 16, with a daunting schedule including Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Roma and Villarreal.
On paper, however, their meeting with Sabah represents one of the more favourable fixtures they have been handed, making a positive result all the more important given their rocky start to the domestic campaign, which began with a shock 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Hull City before a win over Ipswich and a 2-2 draw with Everton.
Sabah FK are a relatively young Azerbaijani club, founded in 2017 and based in the town of Masazir.
They secured their place in the 2026/27 Champions League after winning their first-ever Azerbaijan Premier League title last season, before completing an impressive run through four qualifying rounds to reach the league phase. Sabah defeated Welsh champions The New Saints, Finnish side KuPS, Danish champions and Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva along the way, becoming the first Azerbaijani side to reach the Champions League league phase under the new format.
PSV v Shakhtar: PSV Eindhoven begin their Champions League campaign at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, with both sides looking to make a strong start to the league phase. PSV, managed by Peter Bosz, enter the clash as reigning Dutch champions, while Shakhtar return to Europe’s elite competition after winning the Ukrainian Premier League last season. The Ukrainian side, now coached by former Turkey international Arda Turan, will play their home matches at Stamford Bridge this season due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Fenerbahce v Roma: Fenerbahce will welcome Roma to Istanbul in one of the standout clashes of Thursday’s Champions League action. The Turkish side battled through qualifying, edging past Lyon 3-2 on aggregate to reach the league phase, while Roma are making their long-awaited return to Europe’s elite competition after a decade away.
Como v Lipzig: Como are preparing for their historic Champions League debut at home, with Cesc Fàbregas’ side facing a Leipzig team returning to Europe’s elite competition after a one-year absence. Como’s rapid rise has been remarkable, climbing from Serie D to the Champions League in just a few years, while Leipzig will be looking to spoil the occasion and make a winning start under Martin Demichelis.
Bayern Munich v Bode/Glimt: Bayern Munich begin their Champions League campaign at home to Norwegian surprise package Bodø/Glimt, who will arrive in Munich with plenty of confidence after an impressive European run last season. Bodø/Glimt reached the last 16 after knocking out the likes of Inter Milan and Manchester City, and coach Kjetil Knutsen has urged his side to be brave rather than simply defend against the German giants. Bayern, meanwhile, will be among the favourites for the title and will be looking to make a winning start at the Allianz Arena.
Slavia Prague v Lens: Slavia Prague will host French side Lens in another intriguing clash on Matchday 1, with both teams looking to make a positive start to the league phase. The Czech champions have plenty of European experience and will hope home advantage at the Fortuna Arena can give them the edge, while Lens return to the Champions League looking to prove they can compete at this level. The two sides meet in Prague on Thursday night.