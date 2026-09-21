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Olympic champion Mike Burton dies at 79 after Alzheimer’s

Burton made Olympic history by winning the 1,500m freestyle at consecutive Games

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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1968 Press Photo of Mike Burton.
1968 Press Photo of Mike Burton.
NCAA swimmers, Hanover

Three-time Olympic swimming champion Mike Burton has died at 79 after a battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia, his son Eric announced.

Burton, who won three Olympic gold medals across the 1968 Mexico City and 1972 Munich Games, died on September 18, according to Olympedia. His son announced the death in a Facebook post.

“My dad, Mike Burton, has passed away after a gruelling battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Eric Burton wrote, paying tribute to his father and describing him as an enduring inspiration.

Olympic history

Burton won two gold medals at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, taking the 400-metre freestyle and 1,500m freestyle titles despite being ill.

His victory in the 1,500m came by 18 seconds over fellow American John Kinsella, a margin that has never been matched in an Olympic final.

Four years later in Munich, Burton successfully defended his 1,500m title in a world-record time of 15 minutes, 52.58 seconds. His achievement made him the first American to win the Olympic 1,500m freestyle at consecutive Games.

His road to Munich had been difficult. After being diagnosed with a vitamin deficiency, Burton barely made the US Olympic team at the trials. He failed to qualify in the 400m freestyle and 200m butterfly but finished third in the 1,500m to secure his place.

Burton later carried the US flag at the Munich closing ceremony.

His historic success in the 1,500m helped begin a period of American dominance in the event. Bobby Finke later matched Burton's feat by winning consecutive Olympic 1,500m titles at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games.

From swimmer to coach

Born Michael Jay Burton on July 3, 1947, in Des Moines, Iowa, Burton turned to swimming after suffering serious injuries when he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle at the age of 12.

He went on to become one of America's leading distance swimmers, becoming the first man to swim the 800m freestyle in under 8:30.

Burton also developed a demanding high-mileage training programme focused on cardiovascular endurance and stroke efficiency. His methods later influenced other distance swimmers, including four-time Olympic champion Janet Evans.

At UCLA, Burton won five individual NCAA titles.

He was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1977 and later coached swimming teams in Iowa, Washington and Montana.

Burton's Olympic legacy remains closely associated with his success in the 1,500m freestyle, where his consecutive victories in 1968 and 1972 established him as one of the defining distance swimmers of his era.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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