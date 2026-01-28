Champions League preview: Six Premier League clubs in action

Manchester City are the only English club who find themselves outside the top eight as things stand, making their tie against Turkish giants Galatasaray all the more important. City have won four of their seven games so far in Europe, but defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and most recently Bodoe/Glimt has left them 11th in the table and in need of other results to go their way if they are to break into the top eight, even if they beat Galatasaray.