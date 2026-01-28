Champions League preview: Six Premier League clubs in action

All six EPL clubs could qualify for automatic Round of 16 ties
Every team in this season’s Champions League play their final group games on Wednesday night, including six English clubs.
Teams who finish in the top eight of the table following Wednesday night’s fixtures will be granted an automatic route to the Champions League Round of 16.
Manchester City are the only English club who find themselves outside the top eight as things stand, making their tie against Turkish giants Galatasaray all the more important. City have won four of their seven games so far in Europe, but defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and most recently Bodoe/Glimt has left them 11th in the table and in need of other results to go their way if they are to break into the top eight, even if they beat Galatasaray.
On the other hand, Arsenal are top of the table and have won all of their UCL games so far. The Gooners have pulled off big wins against the likes of Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan as the side carried their league form into Europe. Arsenal welcome Kazakhstan side FC Kairat to the Emirates for their final game where they will hope to complete the UCL group stages with a perfect record.
Spurs have enjoyed a far stronger campaign in the UCL than domestically, currently sitting fifth in the table on 14 points. Notable wins over Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Praha, and draws away at Bodø/Glimt and Monaco have put Thomas Frank’s side in a good position in Europe. A win away at Eintracht Frankfurt in their final group game would secure a top‑5 finish and advancement into the knockout phase.
Liverpool, similar to Spurs are placed in a much more favourable position in Europe compared to the Premier League. The Reds are on 15 points in fourth place thanks to six wins in seven games which includes victories over Real Madrid and most recently French giants Marseille. Arne Slot’s side are all but confirmed to be finishing in the top eight of the UCL group phase, with the team just needing a draw at home against Qarabag.
Newcastle will also begin their final UCL group match inside the top eight with the side sitting 7th on 13 points. Possibly their most successful UCL campaigns to date, emphatic wins such as 4‑0 at Union Saint‑Gilloise, 3‑0 against Benfica, and 3‑0 over PSV Eindhoven places them well. Eddie Howe’s side face last season’s winners PSG away from home with a win proving vital for both sides who look to qualify for automatic progression into the knockouts.
Chelsea sit level on points below Newcastle but are placed one position below in eighth due to goal difference. The Blue’s head into their game against Napoli is good form as new manager Liam Rosenior has hit the ground running winning three of his first fourth games in charge. Although a trip to Naples will not prove to be an easy task their opponents have struggled in the UCL this season.
